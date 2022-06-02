Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday June 2nd 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Professor Peter Umeadi clinches APGA presidential ticket ahead of 2023 polls

Professor Peter Umeadi has emerged the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) party ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Read more

2. APC lawmaker hints at consensus candidate ahead of presidential primaries

Ahead of the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa has revealed that the party might eventually activate the consensus option in order to avoid a divided house. Read more

3. Ayade hosts Tinubu, canvasses power shift to South in 2023

The Cross Rivers State Governor, Ben Ayade, on Wednesday refused to back down on his demand for power shift to the Southern in 2023. Read more

4. We are no terrorists, IPOB rejects tag in Biafra Remembrance Day statement

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday rejected the Nigerian government’s label that it is a terrorist group. Read more

5. Gumi demands establishment of ministry for herdsmen to check banditry

The controversial Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to establish the Ministry of Nomadic Affairs to address the grievances of herdsmen and bandits terrorising the country. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday June 1st 2022

6. Okomu Oil, Conoil among worst equities as Nigeria’s capital market extends losing streak

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N8.69 billion following the dip in the value of shares by 0.03% on Wednesday. Read more

7. Headache for Nigeria as oil prices soar after EU ban cuts off Russia

It is mixed blessing for the Nigerian economy as prices of crude oil further soared on Tuesday, 24 hours after the leaders of the European Union (EU) countries reached an agreement to ban 90 per cent of Russian energy imports by the end of the year. Read more

8. FG evacuates another batch of 166 Nigerians from Libya

The Federal Government has repatriated another batch of 166 stranded Nigerians from Libya. Read more

9. Lagos govt to crush seized motorcycles Friday

The Lagos State government will crush commercial motorcycles seized in the state on Friday. Read more

10. Messi, Di Maria shine as Argentina thrash Italy 3-0 in Finalissima

Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria had a beautiful night with Argentina as their superb performances helped their squad defeat Italy at Wembley in the Finalissima. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now