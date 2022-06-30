News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, June 30th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Senate confirms Buhari’s ministerial nominees
Senators on Wednesday confirmed the seven ministerial nominees forwarded to the upper legislative chamber by President Muhammadu Buhari last week. Read more
2. 2023: Fayose abandons Atiku, demands power shift to South
The former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, reaffirmed his commitment to power shift to Southern Nigeria in 2023. Read more
3. APC hit with another defection as ex-Gov Shekarau moves to NNPP
The ranks of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been hit with a string of defections of high-profile politicians with the latest being the former Governor of Kano State and Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial district, Ibrahim Shekarau. Read more
4. In solidarity, Senate announces visit to Ekweremadu in UK over organ harvest accusations
Following Senator Ike Ekweremadu’s detention in London for alleged organ harvesting, the Senate intends to send a delegation to pay a visit to the former Deputy President of the Senate. Read more
5. Court to rule on suit seeking Oyetola’s disqualification from Osun governorship poll July 14
Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday fixed July 14 for ruling in a suit seeking the disqualification of Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, from the July 16 governorship election in the state. Read more
Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, June 29th 2022
6. Nigeria’s capital market in marginal loss as Mutual Benefit tops trading
The Nigerian capital market recorded a marginal loss of N1billion at the close of trading on Wednesday. Read more
7. Ijaw leaders resist sale of marginal oil fields, as Nigerian govt names winners
Ijaw leaders have urged the Minister of Petroleum Resources to respect a substituting order of a Federal High Court sitting in Bayelsa State, on the ongoing marginal oilfields licensing rounds. Read more
8. Military claims troops killed bandits in Kaduna, Plateau operations
The Defence Headquarters claimed on Wednesday troops of Operation Safe Haven have cleared suspected bandits and kidnappers’ hideouts in Plateau and Kaduna States. Read more
9. Police launches manhunt for suspects in Enugu killing
The Enugu State Police Command has launched a manhunt for those involved in the alleged killing of two persons in the state. Read more
10.OFFICIAL: Chelsea’s Lukaku completes loan move to Inter Milan
Chelsea forward, Romelu Lukaku has completed a move to spend the coming season on loan at Serie A club, Inter Milan. Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...