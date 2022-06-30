Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, June 30th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Senate confirms Buhari’s ministerial nominees

Senators on Wednesday confirmed the seven ministerial nominees forwarded to the upper legislative chamber by President Muhammadu Buhari last week. Read more

2. 2023: Fayose abandons Atiku, demands power shift to South

The former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, reaffirmed his commitment to power shift to Southern Nigeria in 2023. Read more

3. APC hit with another defection as ex-Gov Shekarau moves to NNPP

The ranks of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been hit with a string of defections of high-profile politicians with the latest being the former Governor of Kano State and Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial district, Ibrahim Shekarau. Read more

4. In solidarity, Senate announces visit to Ekweremadu in UK over organ harvest accusations

Following Senator Ike Ekweremadu’s detention in London for alleged organ harvesting, the Senate intends to send a delegation to pay a visit to the former Deputy President of the Senate. Read more

5. Court to rule on suit seeking Oyetola’s disqualification from Osun governorship poll July 14

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday fixed July 14 for ruling in a suit seeking the disqualification of Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, from the July 16 governorship election in the state. Read more

6. Nigeria’s capital market in marginal loss as Mutual Benefit tops trading

The Nigerian capital market recorded a marginal loss of N1billion at the close of trading on Wednesday. Read more

7. Ijaw leaders resist sale of marginal oil fields, as Nigerian govt names winners

Ijaw leaders have urged the Minister of Petroleum Resources to respect a substituting order of a Federal High Court sitting in Bayelsa State, on the ongoing marginal oilfields licensing rounds. Read more

8. Military claims troops killed bandits in Kaduna, Plateau operations

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Wednesday troops of Operation Safe Haven have cleared suspected bandits and kidnappers’ hideouts in Plateau and Kaduna States. Read more

9. Police launches manhunt for suspects in Enugu killing

The Enugu State Police Command has launched a manhunt for those involved in the alleged killing of two persons in the state. Read more

10.OFFICIAL: Chelsea’s Lukaku completes loan move to Inter Milan

Chelsea forward, Romelu Lukaku has completed a move to spend the coming season on loan at Serie A club, Inter Milan. Read more

