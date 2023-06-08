Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, June 8, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ‘A cock and bull story,’ Ngige reacts to lawmaker’s claim on planned ban of ASUU under Buhari

The former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has dismissed a claim credited to a member of the House of Representatives, Aminu Goro, on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).Read more

2. Aregbesola thanks Tinubu, Buhari for political attainments, advocates reform in Osun APC

The immediate past Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Wednesday, thanked President Bola Tinubu and his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, for his accomplishments in politics.Read more

3. Gov Aliyu sets up panel to review auction of Sokoto assets by Tambuwa

The Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu, has set up a 19-member committee to review the auction of government assets by the Aminu Tambuwal administration in the state.Read more

4. Gbajabiamila dissolves 9th House of Representatives

The 9th House of Representatives has been dissolved by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, in Abuja.Read more

5. PDP witness reveals how Peter Obi rigged out Atiku in Anambra

Ndubuisi Nwobu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) witness in the ongoing hearing at the presidential election petition tribunal, on Wednesday, revealed how the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was rigged out by his Labour Party’s counterpart, Peter Obi, in the February 25 election held in Anambra State.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, June 4, 2023

6. Senate shifts valedictory session to Saturday

The Senate has shifted its valedictory session to Saturday.Read more

7. Car-hailing drivers demand Uber, Bolt cut commission by 50%, threaten to halt services

Car-hailing drivers in Nigeria under the umbrella of the Amalgamated Union Of App-Based Transport Workers Of Nigeria (AUATWON), have demanded Uber and Bolt reduce their commissions.Read more

8. Tingo Group says Hindenburg report designed for gain, as Nigerian farmers reveal partnership with fintech

Tingo Group, a Nigerian fintech company, and the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has put a lie to allegations made against the firm by Hindenburg Research, a U.S. investment organisation.Read more

9. Gunmen abduct high court judge’s wife in Adamawa

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in the early hours of Wednesday abducted Zainab Abbas, wife of a judge at the Adamawa State High Court.Read more

10. West Ham beat Fiorentina to Europa Conference League title

English Premier League side West Ham have emerged winners of the Europa Conference League after defeating Fiorentina in the final on Wednesday night.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now