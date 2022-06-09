Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday June 9th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tinubu beats Osinbajo, Amaechi, others to clinch 2023 APC presidential ticket

Former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has emerged as the presidential flag bearer of the party for the 2023 presidential election after he was announced winner of the primary held at the Eagles Square in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory. Read more

2. Tinubu no match for Atiku, interested in Nigeria’s treasury – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Wednesday the All Progressives Congress APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has nothing to offer Nigerians. Read more

3. Tinubu the right candidate for Nigeria’s aspiration – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday congratulated the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on his victory in the party’s presidential primary held in Abuja. Read more

4. ‘Ask APC aspirants if they can do what they did not do in seven years’, Peter Obi charges Nigerians

Presidential candidate under the platform of Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has asked presidential aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) their readiness to make the country better than it has been. Read more

5. Gov Uzodinma says it’s injustice if South-East does not produce president in 2023

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, who is also the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) Special Convention, on Wednesday, stated that the South-East should produce Nigeria’s next president. Read more

6. Investors lose N41.4bn amid low trade in Nigeria’s capital market

Total investments in the Nigerian capital market dropped by -0.14 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday. Read more

7. First Bank investors lose over N12.7bn, as share crashes after Femi Otedola’s profit-taking

Investors holding First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) share lost 3.11% of their investment on Tuesday, after billionaire, Femi Otedola, the majority shareholder in the firm, engaged in profit-taking during the previous trading day. Read more

8. Katsina has 536,132 children out of school – UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Wednesday Katsina has the highest number of out-of-school children in Nigeria with 536,132. Read more

9. Police dismisses claim on Fulani invasion of Badagry

The Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday dismissed a viral voice note on WhatsApp, alerting Nigerians on the invasion of Badagry area of the state by a group of Fulanis. Read more

10. Dare promises to support Peseiro as the Eagles coach reiterates desire to win AFCON

Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Sunday Dare has charged newly appointed coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro to lead the rebuilding of a new, strong and formidable Senior National Team for Nigeria, as he gets his reign underway. Read more

