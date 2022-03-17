Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday March 17, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Buni cancels APC NEC meeting

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has cancelled the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting earlier slated for Thursday. Read More

2. 2023: PDP pegs presidential nomination form at N40m, governorship N21m

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has pegged its nomination and expression of interest forms for presidential aspirants at N40 million. Read More

3. Tinubu visits National Assembly, rallies APC lawmakers for 2023 presidential bid

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday visited the party’s caucus in the National Assembly and demanded their support for his 2023 presidential aspiration. Read More

4. I turned down Tinubu’s request to be my running mate in 2007 —Atiku

Presidential hopeful and Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday, disclosed that a Presidential aspirant of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, requested to be his running mate when he contested in 2007, but he turned down the request. Read More

5. El-Rufai charges political appointees to resign in adherence to Electoral Act

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has charged political appointees and other public servants aiming for elective positions to tender their resignation before March 31, 2022. Read More

6. ‘Reliefs will come your way soon,’ Buhari begs Nigeria over fuel scarcity, power outage

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday apologised to Nigerians over the persistent fuel scarcity and power outages in the country. Read More

7. UBA, Access Bank lead trading as Nigeria’s stock market rebounds from bearish run

The Nigerian stock market reported a slight growth on Wednesday after rebounding from two consecutive trading losses. Read More

8. IGP orders immediate implementation of new salary structure to forestall strike

In a bid to ward off the threat of a nationwide strike by men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate implementation of a new salary scheme for policemen in the country. Read More

9. Woman arrested for burning stepson’s bottom in Kogi

A woman identified as Elizabeth Abu has been arrested for allegedly burning the buttocks of her stepson with an electric iron in Kogi State. Read More

10. Champions League: Chelsea into Q’final amid crisis, Villarreal humiliate Juve

Defending champions Chelsea have landed a ticket to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League amid ongoing crisis at the club. Read More

