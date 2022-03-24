Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday March 24, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Removal of contentious section of Electoral Act in progress – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said on Wednesday his office has initiated the process for deleting the contentious Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act. Read More

2. PDP governors make case, say APC should not be on ballot in 2023

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors on Wednesday charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to stop the All Progressives Congress (APC) from 2023 general elections over its current leadership composition and bad governance. Read More

3. APC governors to support Buhari’s candidate for national chairman seat

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors on Wednesday resolved to support any aspirant President Muhammadu Buhari endorsed for the party’s national chairman position at its national convention slated for Saturday. Read More

4. Northern groups back South-East for 2023 presidency

Northern groups under the umbrella of Concerned Arewa Civil Society Organizations of Nigeria on Wednesday declared their support for the South-East to produce the country’s president in 2023. Read More

5. Wike a Judas Iscariot of our time – Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday described his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, as present day “Judas Iscariot.” Read More

6. Conoil, Sterling Bank among top gainers as Nigeria’s stock market rebounds from bearish run

Investors at the Nigerian stock market went home with a mere N3.97 billion following the rise in equity capitalisation to N25.418 trillion on Wednesday. Read More

7. Police arraigns barber for alleged child defilement

Police on Wednesday arraigned one Abiodun Adesuyi at the Ekiti State Magistrate Court in Ado Ekiti for alleged child defilement. Read More

8. NAPTIP decries growing cases of child trafficking in Anambra

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has decried the increasing cases of child trafficking in Anambra State. Read More

9. Nigerian govt gives occupants of Lagos bridges seven-day quit notice

The Federal Government on Wednesday ordered all traders and other illegal occupants under the bridges in Lagos to vacate the facilities by March 31 or face forceful eviction. Read More

10. Chelsea allowed to sell tickets after UK govt alters licence

The UK government has altered the special license of Premier League side, Chelsea, and the club can now sell tickets to away games, cup matches as well as fixtures involving the women’s team. Read More

