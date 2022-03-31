Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday March 31, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: PDP extends sales of forms by one week

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the sales of nomination and expression of interest forms for 2023 general elections by one week. Read More

2. Senate passes bill on protection of witnesses

The Senate on Wednesday passed the Witness Protection and Management Bill, 2022. Read More

3. IPOB rejects renaming of 2nd Niger Bridge after Buhari

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has condemned and rejected the renaming of the second Niger Bridge after President Muhammadu Buhari. Read More

4. ‘The North is under siege,’ ACF reacts to Kaduna train attack

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Wednesday condemned the terrorists’ attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train with over 900 people on board. Read More

5. Nigerian govt approves N29.2bn for rehabilitation of Zaria-Funtua road, others

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N29.2 billion for the completion of rehabilitation works on some roads across the country. Read More

6. Ikeja Hotel, Eterna lead Nigerian stock market’s rebound as shareholders gain N33.08bn

The Nigerian capital market rebounded from two days consecutive losses following the rise in equity capitalization by 0.13 percent at the close of business on Wednesday. Read More

7. Nigerian banks open 66.6m new customer accounts in two years, Access leads in deposits

Nigerian banks leveraging on technology have helped pushed the total number of bank accounts in the country to 191.4 million as at the end of December 2021 compared to 124.8 it stood as at December 2019. Read More

8. Demarcation of Abia, Imo boundaries begins May 9

The provisional demarcation of boundaries between Abia and Imo will begin on May 9. Read More

9. Nigerian govt approves N1bn for supply of lie detector, goggles to NDLEA

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N1.06billion for the supply of a lie detector and digital night vision goggles for the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). Read More

10. World Cup miss: NFF expresses regret, tenders apology to govt, fans

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has tendered unreserved apology to the Federal Government and the people of Nigeria for the failure of the Super Eagles to qualify for this year’s FIFA World Cup finals holding in Qatar. Read More

