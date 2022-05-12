Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday May 12th 2022

These top 10 stories from across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. It’s official! Ex-President Jonathan dumps PDP for APC

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State and will vie for the presidency on the party’s platform. Read more

2. PDP abandons zoning, throws 2023 presidential ticket open

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday night resolved to throw its 2023 presidential ticket open to all the six geopolitical zones in the country. Read more

3. Like Akpabio, Onu, Amaechi reportedly resigns from Nigerian govt

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has reportedly resigned from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) ahead of the 2023 general elections. Read more

4. Appeal Court nullifies Section 84(12), says appointees don’t have to resign to contest party primaries

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Wednesday nullified the controversial Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act. Read more

5. 2023: Edwin Clark slams Kalu for dumping South-East for Lawan

A former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, on Wednesday slammed the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, for allegedly betraying the South-East. Read more

6. After raising N83m, APC aspirant, Adamu Garba, withdraws from presidential race

Adamu Garba, an All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, has withdrawn from contesting the party’s presidential ticket even after managing to raise the sum of N83.2 million out of the N100 million needed to purchase the party’s presidential nomination form. Read more

7. Investors make N556.9bn as Nigeria’s stock market hits third milestone in less than one month

The Nigerian capital market rebounded from previous day’s loss with a 1.99 percent increase in share value at the close of trading on Wednesday. Read more

8. Jim Ovia, Ebenezer Onyeagwu invest N285.52m in Zenith Bank to save falling investment in firm

The chairman of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia, and the lender’s Group Managing Director, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, have tightened their grip on the firm with new investment worth a total of N285,528,478. Read more

9. Scores feared dead as terrorists bomb military base in Taraba

An unspecified number of persons are feared dead as a powerful explosion rocked a military base in Jalingo, Taraba State on Tuesday night. Read more

10. Inter beat Juventus in extra time to win first Coppa Italia in 11yrs

Serie A champions Inter Milan have clinched the 2021-22 Coppa Italia after coming from behind to beat Juventus in the final on Wednesday night. Read more

