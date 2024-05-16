Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, May 16, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Emefiele arraigned, pleads not guilty to printing N684m notes with N18.96bn

Godwin Emefiele, the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pleaded not guilty to the allegation of approving the printing of N684.5 million at the rate of N18.96 billion.Read more

2. RIVERS: Two more pro-Wike commissioners resign from Fubara’s cabinet

Two more Rivers State Commissioners have resigned from the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara as the political crisis in the state continues to take a dangerous turn.Read more

3. Matawalle’s probe not instant, requires thorough investigation, EFCC tells protesters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) disclosed on Wednesday that probes into corruption cases, including the case of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, over alleged N70bn fraud, needs thoroughness.Read more

4. Minimum wage: Organised labour pulls out of negotiations with Nigerian govt

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Wednesday pulled out of the ongoing minimum wage negotiations with the Federal Government.Read more

5. Police confirms 6 dead in Kano mosque attack

The Kano State police command on Wednesday confirmed six persons dead in a mosque fire attack at Gadan village in Gezawa Local Government Area of the state.Read more

6. Reps to investigate handling of presidential fleet

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the failure of the presidential fleet to perform optimally.Read more

7. Nigeria’s inflation rate up 0.49% to 33.69% in April 2024

The Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that in April 2024, the headline inflation rate increased by 0.49% points to 33.69% from 33.20% in March 2024.Read more

8. Diaspora remittances dropped by $18m in Q1 2024 – CBN

Remittances from Nigerians in Diaspora dropped by $18.9 million in the first quarter of this year.Read more

9. Factory worker electrocuted in Lagos

A casual worker at a factory in the Isolo area of Lagos was electrocuted in the company’s premises on Tuesday.Read more

10. Boniface voted Rookie of the Season in Germany

Super Eagles and Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface has been voted the German Bundesliga Rookie of the Season.Read more

