Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, May 18, 2023

1. ‘A contradiction to US position on Nigeria’s election,’ Atiku reacts to Tinubu and Blinken’s telephone conversation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the February 25 election has expressed disappointment at the recent interaction between the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.Read more

2. PEPC adjourns Obi’s petition against Tinubu to Friday

The petition by the candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi against the victory of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was on Wednesday adjourned to Friday by the Presidential Election Petition Court {PEPC}.Read more

3. Doguwa withdraws from speakership race, declares support for Tajudeen

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, on Wednesday night, pulled out of the speakership race.Read more

4. I queried APC on selection of Tinubu over Osinbajo as presidential candidate – Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said on Tuesday he queried the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the selection of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as its presidential candidate in the February 25 election.Read more

5. Matawalle demands EFCC’s investigation of all public officers, not just outgoing governors

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, on Wednesday, urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) not to limit its focus on the ongoing anti-corruption campaign to the outgoing governors.Read more

6. On his way to Senate, Gov Umahi advocates three-term, 70-year age limit for lawmakers

Dave Umahi, the outgoing governor of Ebonyi State, has advocated that lawmakers should have a fixed three-year term limit and a 70-year-old age restriction.Read more

7. Kaduna Disco risks losing licence over N51.93bn debt

Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) risk losing its operational licence due to the company’s N51.93 billion debt.Read more

8. Nigerian Breweries, MRS, others lift Nigeria’s capital market with N87.9bn

The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.31 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.Read more

9. Okowa dismisses reports of collapsed bridge in Delta

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Wednesday, dismissed reports of a collapsed bridge at Obo River along the Ogwashi-Uku-Kwale road in the state.Read more

10. Aubameyang rescinds retirement decision to return as Gabon striker

A year after declaring his retirement from international competition, Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will rejoin the Gabon team.Read more

