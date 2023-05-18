Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, May 18, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. ‘A contradiction to US position on Nigeria’s election,’ Atiku reacts to Tinubu and Blinken’s telephone conversation
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the February 25 election has expressed disappointment at the recent interaction between the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.Read more
2. PEPC adjourns Obi’s petition against Tinubu to Friday
The petition by the candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi against the victory of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was on Wednesday adjourned to Friday by the Presidential Election Petition Court {PEPC}.Read more
3. Doguwa withdraws from speakership race, declares support for Tajudeen
The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, on Wednesday night, pulled out of the speakership race.Read more
4. I queried APC on selection of Tinubu over Osinbajo as presidential candidate – Peter Obi
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said on Tuesday he queried the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the selection of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as its presidential candidate in the February 25 election.Read more
5. Matawalle demands EFCC’s investigation of all public officers, not just outgoing governors
The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, on Wednesday, urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) not to limit its focus on the ongoing anti-corruption campaign to the outgoing governors.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, May 16, 2023
6. On his way to Senate, Gov Umahi advocates three-term, 70-year age limit for lawmakers
Dave Umahi, the outgoing governor of Ebonyi State, has advocated that lawmakers should have a fixed three-year term limit and a 70-year-old age restriction.Read more
7. Kaduna Disco risks losing licence over N51.93bn debt
Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) risk losing its operational licence due to the company’s N51.93 billion debt.Read more
8. Nigerian Breweries, MRS, others lift Nigeria’s capital market with N87.9bn
The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.31 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.Read more
9. Okowa dismisses reports of collapsed bridge in Delta
The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Wednesday, dismissed reports of a collapsed bridge at Obo River along the Ogwashi-Uku-Kwale road in the state.Read more
10. Aubameyang rescinds retirement decision to return as Gabon striker
A year after declaring his retirement from international competition, Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will rejoin the Gabon team.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...