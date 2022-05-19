Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday May 19th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Finance Minister suspends Accountant-General, Idris, over alleged N80bn fraud

The Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, on Wednesday, suspended the Accountant General of the Federation, Idris Ahmed, indefinitely over his arrest for alleged N80 billion fraud. Read more

2. EFCC arrests ex-NDDC MD, Nsima Ekere, for alleged N47bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arrested a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Nsima Ekere, over alleged diversion of N47 billion. Read more

3. Drama as Nigerian govt withdraws newly amended charges against Kanu

The Federal Government has withdrawn the newly amended six-count treasonable felony charges against the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. Read more

4. APC to hold presidential primary May 29 as party adjusts 2023 elections timetable

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday pushed back its presidential primary by two days. Read more

5. PDP is gone if it loses in 2023 —Wike

Nyeson Wike, Rivers State Governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has again hammered on why the opposition party must win the forthcoming presidential election. Read more

6. NGX: Wema Bank, Berger among losers as investors drop N19bn in 8 hours

The Nigerian capital market extended its bearish run on Wednesday following the crash in equity capitalization by 0.06 percent at the close of the day’s trading. Read more

7. First Bank subsidiary acquires Access Bank’s pension business

First Bank subsidiary, First Pension Custodian Nigeria Limited, has acquired Access Pension Fund Custodian Limited for an undisclosed amount. Read more

8. Lagos monarch alerts Lekki residents of planned attack by commercial motorcyclists

The Oniru of Iru Land in Lagos, Oba Abdulwasiu Lawal Abisogun II, on Wednesday alerted residents of the Lekki area of the state of plans by commercial motorcyclists to cause mayhem in the area. Read more

9. Police arrests two suspected kidnappers of Greenfield varsity students

Police operatives have arrested two suspects over the abduction of Greenfield University students in Kaduna State. Read more

10. Heartbreak for Rangers as Eintracht win shootout to emerge Europa League champions

Super Eagles trio of Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey failed to make the intended history with their club Rangers as they lost in the Europa League final on Wednesday night. Read more

