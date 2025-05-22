Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, May 22

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. Borno Gov Zulum alleges politicians, soldiers colluding with Boko Haram

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has made a startling allegation that certain Nigerian politicians and members of the armed forces are acting as informants and collaborators for the Boko Haram insurgents.Read more

2. Northern leaders back Tinubu for 2027, hail economic, security reforms

The Northern Bridge Builders Forum (NBBF), a coalition of stakeholders from the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, has declared its support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.Read more

3. JAMB Registrar denies bias amid South-East UTME glitch outcry

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has firmly denied allegations of a targeted conspiracy against candidates from the South-East region, following a technical disruption during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).Read more

4. Boko Haram: Senate demands establishment of military base in Hong, Adamawa

The Senate on Wednesday called for the establishment of a military base in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa to tackle the resurgence of Boko Haram activities in the area and other North-East states.Read more

5. JAMB to hold mop-up exam for absent UTME candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has resolved to conduct additional mop-up examinations for candidates who missed this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).Read more

6. Senate summons NAFDAC over use of chemicals to hasten fruit ripening

The Senate on Wednesday summoned the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to explain unchecked use of harmful chemicals by fruit vendors to hasten the ripening of fruits in the country.Read more

7. Nigerian govt charges oil firms to shore up production

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Chief Ekperenkpo Ekpo, on Wednesday urged oil and gas stakeholders to collaborate to meet the quota approved by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).Read more

8. Dangote urges govt to back local investors as catalyst for economic growth

Africa’s richest man and President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, on Wednesday, called on both federal and state governments to prioritize domestic investors as a strategic pathway to attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and fostering sustainable economic growth in Nigeria.Read more

9. Congo DR ex-prime minister sentenced to 10 years in prison for embezzlement in farm project

A constitutional court in the Congo Democratic Republic has sentenced the country’s former Prime Minister, Matata Ponyo Mapon, to 10 years in prison for embezzling millions from a huge failed agriculture venture in the giant Central African country.Read more

10. Tottenham beat Man Utd to win Europa League – their first trophy since 2008

Tottenham Hotspur have emerged winners of the 2024-25 Europa League after beating Manchester United in the final on Wednesday night.Read more

