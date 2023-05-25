Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, May 25, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ‘We gave our best to Nigerians,’ Buhari praises cabinet members at valedictory meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday commended members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for giving their best to the country in the last seven-and-half years.Read more

2. Buhari requests Senate’s approval for payment of N226bn, $556.8m, £98.5m judgement debts

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the Senate’s approval for payment of $566,754,584.31, £98,526,012.00, and N226 billion judgement debts.Read more

3. Bill seeking compensation for victims of ENDSARS scales first reading in Senate

A bill on the compensation for victims of the October 2020 ENDSARS protest in the country scaled the first reading in the Senate on Wednesday.Read more

4. Report on dissolution of federal executive council fake – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday, dismissed a report on the dissolution of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).Read more

5. FG to take delivery of Nigeria Air plane Friday

The Federal Government will take delivery of an aircraft for the country’s national carrier, Nigeria Air, on Friday.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, May 23, 2023

6. Banks to issue ‘multipurpose’ debit card as National ID in Nigeria

The Federal Government has directed commercial banks to issue debit cards that would serve as National identity cards to Nigerians.Read more

7. Emefiele says CBN’s MPC may further raise interest rate in coming months

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has said that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the bank will further raise the interest rate in months to come.Read more

8. Nigeria has an $82 billion healthcare gap; MTN Foundation is trying to change that

According to the World Bank, Nigeria has an $82 billion healthcare gap. And public spending on healthcare falls far short. Nigeria’s public spending on healthcare amounts to just about 3% of its $440 billion GDP.Read more

9. Polytechnic student commits suicide after losing school fees to gambling in Ogun

A student of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro in Ogun State, Samuel Adegoke, has committed suicide after he lost his school fees to gambling in the school.Read more

10. Flying Eagles beat Italy to reach World Cup knockouts

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria clinched a 2-0 victory over Italy in their second outing at the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina on Wednesday night.Read more

