Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday May 26th 2022

1. Peter Obi, PDP presidential aspirant, resigns from party (See letter)

The former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the party’s presidential primary slated for this weekend in Abuja. Read more

2. 2023: Gov Makinde wins PDP primary in Oyo

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in the state. Read more

3. Court adjourns hearing in suit seeking to stop PDP presidential primary to June 1

Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday adjourned till June 1 the suit seeking to stop the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary. Read more

4. Doherty, Rhodes-Vivour, 2 others withdraw from PDP governorship race in Lagos

Four out of the six Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirants in Lagos State on Wednesday pulled out of the race. Read more

5. Benue, Delta Assembly speakers win PDP governorship tickets

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in the state. Read more

6. Nigerian stock market exits losing spree as market cap rises by N345.9bn

The equity capitalisation of the Nigerian stock market closed at N28.35 trillion on Wednesday, after the bourse appreciated by 1.23%. Read more

7. Nigeria, others need $432bn to fully recover from effects of COVID-19 – AfDB

The African Development Bank (AfDB) on Wednesday predicted slow economic growth for the continent in 2022. Read more

8. Seven victims escape from kidnappers in Kwara

Police operatives in Kwara on Wednesday recovered seven kidnapped victims who escaped from their captors in the state. Read more

9. NSCDC arrests 65-year-old man for alleged abduction, assault of 2 minors in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara has arrested a 65-year-old man, Oluwole Akinola, for the alleged abduction and assault of two minors in Ilorin, the state capital. Read more

10. Mourinho makes history as Roma beat Feyenoord to win inaugural Conference League

Jose Mourinho has made history as the first manager to win all UEFA’s major European trophies after leading AS Roma to clinch the inaugural Europa Conference League title. Read more

