Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, May 29

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. Akpoti-Nduaghan’s lawyers decry selective justice over unaddressed petitions

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team has accused the Federal Government of practicing selective justice, pointing to the recent criminal charges filed against her despite multiple petitions she lodged earlier this year that remain unresolved.Read more

2. Peter Obi decries ‘senseless’ killings in Northern Nigeria, labels violence a ‘failure of leadership’

Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State and Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, has spoken out against the recent wave of violence in parts of northern Nigeria, calling the killings a national tragedy and a damning reflection of failed leadership.Read more

3. Journalists blocked from covering Delta governor’s assembly speech

Security operatives in Asaba on Wednesday barred journalists from covering Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s address to the Delta State House of Assembly, claiming they were following the directives of Speaker Mr Guwor Emomotimi.Read more

4. ‘Kanu admitted he smuggled Biafra Radio transmitter into Nigeria,’ Witness tells court

The Federal Government’s witness on Wednesday told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, admitted that he smuggled a Biafra Radio transmitter into Nigeria.Read more

5. Nigerian govt promises full WAEC CBT shift by 2026

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, on Wednesday reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to fully transitioning to Computer-Based Test (CBT) examinations for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and other exam bodies by 2026.Read more

6. Wike hints at planned ground rent increase, laments tax evasion in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, has indicated that his administration is considering raising ground rent charges, citing widespread refusal to pay taxes and ground rent as his biggest challenge since assuming office.Read more

7. SEC warns Nigerians against patronizing Silverkuun Ponzi scheme

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday warned Nigerians against investing in unregistered investment schemes, including Silverkuun Investment Cooperative Society.Read more

8. CBN introduces new instruments to boost non-interest financial market

In a significant move to deepen Nigeria’s non-interest financial sector, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has unveiled three new instruments designed to enhance liquidity management and operational efficiency for Islamic finance institutions.Read more

9. Police rescues kidnapped girl, detains three suspects in Enugu

Police operatives in Enugu have rescued a kidnapped girl and detained three suspects in Ishiagu community of Ezeagu local government area of the state.Read more

10. Chelsea come from behind to beat Real Betis in Conference League final

Chelsea pulled off an incredible comeback as they defeated Real Betis 4-1 in the final of the UEFA Conference League on Wednesday night.Read more

