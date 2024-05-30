Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, May 30, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu signs Bill into law to return ‘Nigeria We Hail Thee’ as national anthem

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday signed into law a bill passed yesterday by the Senate to return ‘Nigeria, we hail thee’ as the country’s national anthem.Read more

2. CJN summons judges over conflicting orders on Kano emirship tussle

The Chief Justice Of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Tajudeen Olukayode Ariwoola, on Wednesday summoned the Chief Justice of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho and the Chief Judge of Kano State over the conflicting orders issued by Judges under their jurisdiction.Read more

3. Abuja Metro: Tinubu approves six months free ride

President Bola Tinubu has approved the extension of free train rides on the Abuja Rail Mass Transit, also called the Metro Rail, for the next six months until the end of the year.Read more

4. Nigerian govt steps in to stop deportation of Nigerian students in UK

The Federal Government has stepped in to address the recent deportation orders issued against some Nigerian students at Teesside University in the United Kingdom.Read more

5. Court orders interim forfeiture of $1.4m linked to ex-CBN Gov, Emefiele

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of $1.4 million said to be linked to former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.Read more

6. Gov Yusuf bans protests over emirship tussle in Kano

Following the unrest caused by the reinstatement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano, the state governor, Abba Yusuf has banned all forms of public gatherings intended for protest within the state.Read more

7. Economic instability, FX scarcity forced 800 companies to shut down in 2023 —Edun

Wale Edun, Minister Of Finance And Coordinating Minister Of The Economy, has blamed the shutdown of about 800 companies in 2023 to foreign exchange market instability, unfulfilled promises, and contract breaches.Read more

8. Tinubu moves to resolve lingering issues delaying Seplat, ExxonMobil deal

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated the resolve of his administration to resolve the ongoing imbroglio surrounding the divestment issue delaying the Seplat and ExxonMobil deal.Read more

9. Police kill three suspected kidnappers, rescue two in Benue

Police operatives in Benue State have reportedly killed three suspected kidnappers and rescued two victims in the state.Read more

10. Olympiakos win Conference League final to seal first-ever European title

Olympiakos have emerged winners of the Europa Conference League after defeating Fiorentina 1-0 in the final on Wednesday night.Read more

