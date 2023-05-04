Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, May 4, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you
1. First batch of 270 Sudan returnees arrive in Abuja
The first batch of 270 Nigerians stranded in Sudan has arrived in the country.
The returnees, who are mostly students, arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, aboard an Air Peace plane at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.Read more
2. ‘I owe you nothing, It’s your road’, Tinubu responds to Wike’s appeal for refund on projects
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, stated on Wednesday that the federal government (FG) under his administration would not provide reimbursements for federal projects carried out by states of the federation.Read more
3. ‘Treat advocates of interim govt as enemies of democracy,’ LP faction tells security agents
A faction of the Labour Party on Wednesday distanced itself from for interim government in Nigeria following resentments that trailed the conduct of the last presidential election.Read more
4. EFCC, ICPC urge court to dismiss Keyamo’s suit on Atiku
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday urged the Federal High Court, Abuja to dismiss a suit filed by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, demanding the prosecution of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar for alleged corruption.Read more
5. Court grants bail to Igbo community leader detained over IPOB threat in Lagos
The Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in the Sabo area of Yaba, on Wednesday granted bail to a leader of the Igbo community in the Ajao Estate area of the state, Fredrick Nwajagu.Read more
6. ‘Your demand unconstitutional, no parallel govt here,’ Benue replies gov-elect’s team.Read more
7. Flight disruptions over Imo govt-labour dispute to cost Air Peace N700m
The management of Air Peace on Wednesday accused the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of targeting the airline amid its dispute with the Imo State government.Read more
8. Zenith Bank confirms fire incident at Lagos facility
Zenith Bank Plc Wednesday night confirmed a fire incident at its storage facility in Lagos State.
In a post on its verified Facebook page, the bank said the inferno caused a temporary power outage at the facility located in the Victoria Island area of the state.Read more
9. CBN fines Sterling Bank N218m for breaching nine rules
Sterling Bank was fined N218 million for breaching nine regulations of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the company’s annual financial statement for the period of 2022, released on Wednesday, revealed.Read more
10. Haaland breaks record in Man City win as Liverpool seal fifth straight victory
Erling Haaland has set a new record as he scored a Premier League record 35th goal of the season as Manchester City beat West Ham 3-0.Read more
