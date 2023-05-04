Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, May 4, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you

1. First batch of 270 Sudan returnees arrive in Abuja

The first batch of 270 Nigerians stranded in Sudan has arrived in the country.

The returnees, who are mostly students, arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, aboard an Air Peace plane at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.Read more

2. ‘I owe you nothing, It’s your road’, Tinubu responds to Wike’s appeal for refund on projects

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, stated on Wednesday that the federal government (FG) under his administration would not provide reimbursements for federal projects carried out by states of the federation.Read more

3. ‘Treat advocates of interim govt as enemies of democracy,’ LP faction tells security agents

A faction of the Labour Party on Wednesday distanced itself from for interim government in Nigeria following resentments that trailed the conduct of the last presidential election.Read more

4. EFCC, ICPC urge court to dismiss Keyamo’s suit on Atiku

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday urged the Federal High Court, Abuja to dismiss a suit filed by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, demanding the prosecution of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar for alleged corruption.Read more

5. Court grants bail to Igbo community leader detained over IPOB threat in Lagos

The Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in the Sabo area of Yaba, on Wednesday granted bail to a leader of the Igbo community in the Ajao Estate area of the state, Fredrick Nwajagu.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, May 2, 2023

6. ‘Your demand unconstitutional, no parallel govt here,’ Benue replies gov-elect’s team.Read more

7. Flight disruptions over Imo govt-labour dispute to cost Air Peace N700m

The management of Air Peace on Wednesday accused the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of targeting the airline amid its dispute with the Imo State government.Read more

8. Zenith Bank confirms fire incident at Lagos facility

Zenith Bank Plc Wednesday night confirmed a fire incident at its storage facility in Lagos State.

In a post on its verified Facebook page, the bank said the inferno caused a temporary power outage at the facility located in the Victoria Island area of the state.Read more

9. CBN fines Sterling Bank N218m for breaching nine rules

Sterling Bank was fined N218 million for breaching nine regulations of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the company’s annual financial statement for the period of 2022, released on Wednesday, revealed.Read more

10. Haaland breaks record in Man City win as Liverpool seal fifth straight victory

Erling Haaland has set a new record as he scored a Premier League record 35th goal of the season as Manchester City beat West Ham 3-0.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now