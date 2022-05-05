Connect with us

Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday May 5th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Oshiomhole officially declares 2023 presidential bid, vows to create 20m jobs in Nigeria

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Wednesday formally declared his 2023 presidential bid. Read more

2. 2023: PDP upholds disqualification of two presidential aspirants

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday upheld the disqualification of two out of its 17 presidential aspirants. Read more

3. Akpabio joins 2023 presidential race, says ‘my declaration uncommon’

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday formally declared his 2023 presidential bid. Read more

4. Rufai, aide to Ogun Gov, pleads guilty to fraud in 18 US states

Abidemi Rufai, a former aide to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodum, on Tuesday, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft by using stolen identities to claim hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic-related unemployment benefits. Read more

5. Reps pass terrorism prevention bill, 3 others

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the terrorism prevention bill and three other bills. Read more

Read more: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday May 4th 2022

6. Investors make N262.7bn as Nigerian stock market hits another milestone

The Nigerian capital market resumed from the Workers Day and Eid el-Fitr holiday to hit another milestone as the equity capitalisation rose to N27.02 trillion, its highest level in 13 years. Read more

7. Nigeria sells $565.5m worth of oil, gas in Q1 2022

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has revealed that Nigeria in the first three months of 2022 recorded $565.5 million export sales of crude oil and Gas. Read more

8. UNIBEN students protest over protracted ASUU strike

A number of students of the University of Benin, Edo State, on Wednesday staged a massive protest over the ongoing industrial action by the the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Read more

9. Court sentences Pastor to life imprisonment for defiling friend’s daughters

Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on Wednesday sentenced a 54-year-old pastor, Michael Oliseh, to life imprisonment for defiling his friend’s 12-year-old daughters. Read more

10. UCL: Real Madrid seal comeback win vs Man City to set up Liverpool final

Real Madrid have advanced to the final of the Champions League after beating Manchester City in the second leg of their semifinal tie on Wednesday night. Read more

Opinions

