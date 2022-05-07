Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday May 6th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: EFCC to investigate sources of funds for nomination forms

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has promised to investigate the sources of funds used by politicians to purchase nomination forms ahead of the 2023 general elections. Read More

2. STRIKE: Nigerian govt to resume talks with ASUU next week

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said on Friday the Federal Government would resume negotiation with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) next week in a bid to end the ongoing strike by the union. Read More

3. Ex-education minister, Adeniran urges varsities’ VCs to stop wives from proposed Turkey trip

A former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, on Friday advised the vice-chancellors of the country’s universities to stop their wives from travelling to Istanbul, Turkey, for a five-day conference in the Middle East nation. Read More

4. 2023: South-West APC presidential aspirants, leaders united ahead of primaries – Akande

The pioneer National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, said on Friday the party’s presidential aspirants, governors, and other leaders in the South- West are unified ahead of the 2023 general elections. Read More

5. Reports on classification of IPOB as terror group inaccurate – British govt

The United Kingdom on Friday dismissed reports on its proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Read More

6. ‘Nigeria is finished,’ Sowore reacts to Emefiele’s presidential bid

The presidential aspirant of the African Action Congress (AAC) on Friday slammed the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, who is eyeing the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket for the 2023 election. Read more

7. Akeredolu demands Emefiele’s resignation over 2023 presidential bid

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Friday demanded the immediate resignation of the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over involvement in politics. Read More

8. Ohanaeze Ndigbo delaying political solution to Nnamdi Kanu’s case —Gov Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, blamed the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, for the travails of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. Read More

9. NDIC begins verification of depositors in failed Micro-Finance Banks May 9

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) will commence the verification of claims by depositors of the three Micro-finance Banks (MFBs) whose licences were revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on May 9. Read More

10. Flying Eagles to begin WAFU B campaign with Ghana duel on Sunday

Nigeria U-20 men’s football team, the Flying Eagles will begin their campaign at the WAFU B U20 Championship in Niamey against the Black Satellites of Ghana on Sunday. Read More

