Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, May 8

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. Atiku challenges Tinubu to swap Escalade for Nigerian-made cars to prove ‘Nigeria First’ commitment

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on President Bola Tinubu to demonstrate genuine commitment to his administration’s newly approved “Nigeria First” policy by replacing his foreign luxury vehicles with automobiles manufactured in Nigeria.Read more

2. Court hears chilling audio recordings as Nnamdi Kanu’s trial resumes in Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja was once again the scene of high-stakes legal drama, on Wednesday, as the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), resumed before Justice James Omotosho.Read more

3. Senate passes 2 key tax reform bills

The Senate on Wednesday passed two of the four tax reform bills.Read more

4. 24 federal varsities in Nigeria now running on solar power – Education minister

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said on Wednesday at last 24 federal universities across Nigeria are now powered by solar energy as part of the Energising Education Project (EEP) initiated by the Federal Government. Read more

5. Lagos issues traffic advisory ahead of APC local council primaries

The Lagos State government has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for the local council election in the state.Read more

6. EFCC releases VeryDarkMan after six days in custody

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has released Social media activist, Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan, from custody.Read more

7. Naira sheds N1.96 against dollar at official window

The Nigerian currency, the naira, depreciated further against the American dollar at the official market on Wednesday.Read more

8. Troops foil attack, kill terrorists in Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have foiled a coordinated terrorist attack on their location in Izge, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno, neutralising several insurgents and capturing key combat equipment.Read more

9. 18-year-old Anambra apprentice impregnates 10 girls in five months

An 18-year-old apprentice has allegedly impregnated 10 girls in just five months, including his master’s daughter and a salesgirl in Anambra State.Read more

10. Flying Eagles advance to quarter-final at U-20 AFCON

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a 2-2 draw with Kenya in their final Group B game on Wednesday night.Read more

