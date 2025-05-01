Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, May

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. Oborevwori lures ex-gov James Ibori to APC

The Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, said on Wednesday that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would welcome former governor James Ibori into its fold.Read more

2. Defections motivated by personal interests, not national vision – YPP

The National Chairman of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Bishop Amakiri, said on Wednesday defections by politicians across platforms in Nigeria were driven by personal ambition than national interest.Read more

3. ‘Our plane is fit and ready to fly you out of PDP’, APC tells Gov Umo Eno

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday promised to fly the Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno, out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Read more

4. Reps order oil firm to remit $4m to federation account

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday ordered OML18 Resources Limited, to remit $4,020,000 to the Federation Account within five days.Read more

5. $79.5bn loss: FIRS urges court to dismiss Binance’s move to vacate order

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Wednesday asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to dismiss an application by the cryptocurrency trading company, Binance Holdings Limited, seeking to vacate the ex-parte order made in its favour.Read more

6. Rivers govt recovers three vehicles from suspended deputy governor

The Rivers government has retrieved official vehicles from the residence of the suspended deputy governor, Ngozi Odu.Read more

7. Customs seizes N921bn drones, fake drugs, others at Lagos port

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, on Wednesday, announced the seizure of drones, fake, expired and unregistered pharmaceutical products at the Apapa Port in Lagos.Read more

8. NGX: Ecobank, International Breweries among top losers as investors shed N81bn

The bears continued to ravage the Nigerian equities market on Wednesday, as investors lost ₦81 billion at the close of the day’s trading.Read more

9. 11 killed in fresh clashes near Syrian capital

At least 11 people were killed in clashes when armed groups attacked civilians and security forces in Damascus, Syria, on Tuesday.Read more

10. EFCC declares foreigner wanted over fraud linked to CBEX

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared one Elie Bitar wanted for his alleged involvement in a fraud linked to the online trading platform, Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX).Read more

