Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday November 17th 2022

1. 2023: CAN sheds light on meeting with Tinubu

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has given reason for the meeting with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 general elections.Read more

2. PDP will secure Lagos, 24 other states in 2023 – Ayu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, declared on Wednesday that the party would win Lagos and other 24 states in the 2023 general elections.Read more

3. Diri slams Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Farouq, for downplaying Bayelsa floods

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has lampooned the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, for visiting the state on Tuesday, several days after this year’s floods had started receding.Read more

4. Wike gives conditions for reconciliation in PDP

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has given conditions for true reconciliation in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Read more

5. Nigerian govt dares ASUU, insists on ‘No Work, No Pay’

The Federal Government has demanded that lecturers would not be paid for work that was not completed as required, in line with the “no work no pay” policy.Read more

6. NGX: Zenith Bank, GTCO among top gainers as market cap rises by N130bn

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.5 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.Read more

7. Poll shows CBN is set to devalue Naira officially, what this means

A poll sampling financial experts has revealed that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will devalue the country’s currency, Naira after the 2023 election.Read more

8. Boko Haram kills 20 women labelled as witches in Borno

The Boko Haram Islamic sect on Tuesday reportedly killed over 20 women who were labelled as witches.Read more

9. Police rescues abducted boy in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have rescued a teenage boy simply identified as Emmanuel Adeleke from his abductor in the state.Read more

10. Messi, Di Maria score as Argentina thrash UAE in World Cup warm-up

Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria were on target as Argentina secured a big victory over United Arab Emirates in a warmup game ahead of the FIFA World Cup billed to hold in Qatar.Read more

