Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, November 24, 2022

Published

4 hours ago

on

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Nigerian govt spent recovered $1bn looted funds on various projects —Malami

The Federal Government has said that since the start of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration up until this point, it recovered $1 billion from various ministry’s budget.Read more

2) Behold the new Naira notes (Photos)

The Central Bank of Nigeria on Wednesday unveiled the redesigned Naira notes.Read more

3. Court dismisses suit seeking Tinubu’s disqualification from 2023 presidential race

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday dismissed a suit seeking the disqualification of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from the 2023 election.Read more

4. Buhari appoints aide, Lauretta Onochie, as chairman of NDDC board

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed his aide on new media, Lauretta Onochie, as the substantive chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).Read more

5. 2023: Wike inconsequential to whether or not Atiku wins —PDP campaign council

Daniel Bwala, the spokesman for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has expressed confidence that Governor Nyesom Wike’s lack of support won’t have an impact on the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) chances of winning the presidential election in 2023.Read more

6. NEW NAIRA NOTES: Banks adjust operating hours, days, to close beyond 4pm

Commercial banks have begun adjusting operating hours and days to help Nigerians deposit their old Naira notes. Read more

7. FG, states, LGAs share N736.7bn for October

The federal, states and local councils shared a total sum of N736.7 billion as revenue allocation for October.Read more

8. Court sentences man to life in prison for defiling 14-yr-old daughter in Lagos

Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Lagos State Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, Ikeja, on Wednesday, sentenced a middle-aged man, Adewale Ibitoye, to life imprisonment for defiling his 14-year-old daughter.Read more

9. Suspected herdsmen invade Enugu community, kill 10, raze houses

Ten persons have been reportedly killed in Agu-Amede community in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State by suspected Fulani herdsmen.Read more

10. World Cup: Batshuayi nets winner as Belgium beat unlucky Canada

Michy Batshuayi scored the winner for Belgium in their 1-0 victory over Canada in their opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup holding in Qatar.Read more

