News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday November 3rd 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Reps veto Foreign Affairs budget, cite constitutional abuse
Due to suspected gross abuse of the Appropriations Act 2022 and the 1999 Constitution (as amended) by the ministry, the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs on Wednesday declined to consider and allow defense of the 2023 budget of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Read more
2. PDP files suit seeking sack of APC national chairman, Adamu
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has flied a suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja seeking the sack of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).Read more
3. Court nullifies PDP primary in Kaduna central senatorial district
Justice Muhammed Umar of the Federal High Court, Kaduna, on Wednesday nullified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election in Kaduna Central Senatorial District due to irregularities.Read more
4. 2023: Presidency dismisses reports of planned removal of INEC Chairman, non-usage of BVAS
Ahead of the 2023 elections, the Presidency has debunked claims over the removal of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Mahmood Yakubu.Read more
5. PDP campaign council says Shettima is suffering from amnesia for attacking Atiku
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council on Wednesday described as amnesiac the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, for berating the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.Read more
6. Demands for Dangote Cement, Oando shares raise market cap by N292.6bn
The equity capitalization at the Nigerian capital market rose by 1.22 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.Read more
7. BDC operators lament forex scarcity as dollar goes for N1000 in black market
Bureau De Change operators supplied the dollars at various rates in the black market on Wednesday.Read more
8. Police discovers 10 dead bodies in Edo
Police operatives in Edo have recovered the bodies of 10 dead men along a major highway in the state.Read more
9. Bandits abduct 39 children from Katsina farm
The Katsina State Police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, has confirmed that bandits abducted 39 children while working on a farm in the Faskari Local Government Area of the state.Read more
10. Rivers Utd, Plateau Utd secure first-leg wins in CAF Confed Cup playoffs
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clubs, Rivers United and Plateau United are one leg into the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.Read more
