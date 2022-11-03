Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday November 3rd 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Reps veto Foreign Affairs budget, cite constitutional abuse

Due to suspected gross abuse of the Appropriations Act 2022 and the 1999 Constitution (as amended) by the ministry, the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs on Wednesday declined to consider and allow defense of the 2023 budget of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Read more

2. PDP files suit seeking sack of APC national chairman, Adamu

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has flied a suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja seeking the sack of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).Read more

3. Court nullifies PDP primary in Kaduna central senatorial district

Justice Muhammed Umar of the Federal High Court, Kaduna, on Wednesday nullified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election in Kaduna Central Senatorial District due to irregularities.Read more

4. 2023: Presidency dismisses reports of planned removal of INEC Chairman, non-usage of BVAS

Ahead of the 2023 elections, the Presidency has debunked claims over the removal of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Mahmood Yakubu.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday November 1st 2022

5. PDP campaign council says Shettima is suffering from amnesia for attacking Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council on Wednesday described as amnesiac the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, for berating the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.Read more

6. Demands for Dangote Cement, Oando shares raise market cap by N292.6bn

The equity capitalization at the Nigerian capital market rose by 1.22 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.Read more

7. BDC operators lament forex scarcity as dollar goes for N1000 in black market

Bureau De Change operators supplied the dollars at various rates in the black market on Wednesday.Read more

8. Police discovers 10 dead bodies in Edo

Police operatives in Edo have recovered the bodies of 10 dead men along a major highway in the state.Read more

9. Bandits abduct 39 children from Katsina farm

The Katsina State Police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, has confirmed that bandits abducted 39 children while working on a farm in the Faskari Local Government Area of the state.Read more

10. Rivers Utd, Plateau Utd secure first-leg wins in CAF Confed Cup playoffs

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clubs, Rivers United and Plateau United are one leg into the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now