Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday October 27th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Atiku will destroy Nigeria like PDP, lacks idea on how to run a modern state,’ Fani-Kayode replies Obaseki
The former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Wednesday, described as puerile and nonsensical statement credited to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on the chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.Read more
2. Mimiko rejects appointment to PDP presidential campaign council in Ondo
The former Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko, has rejected his appointment as the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in the state.Read more
3. IPOB leader, Kanu, wins again, as court awards N500m against Nigerian govt
Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday, secures another victory against the federal government in his fight against his extradition from Kenya.Read more
4. 2023: Northern Christian leaders want APC to withdraw Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate
A group of 500 Northern Christian clerics as well as heads of different support groups within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), have called on the leadership of the party to prevail on Senator Kashim Shettima to withdraw as the running mate to the party’s flag bearer in the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.Read more
5. 2023: Labour Party releases updated list of 1,453-member presidential campaign council
The Labour Party on Wednesday released an updated list of 1,453 members for its Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 general elections.Read more
6. Investors make N39bn as Nigeria’s market continues growth run
The Nigerian capital market continued on its growth path with a 0.15 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Wednesday.Read more
7. CBN to introduce redesigned Naira notes by December
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday announced that it would soon release resigned naira notes into the economy.Read more
8. Police arrests nine suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Jigawa
Police operatives in Jigawa have arrested nine suspects for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, and drug peddling in the state.Read more
9. Police arrests four suspected robbers in Ogun
Police operatives in Ogun have arrested four suspected armed robbers in the state.Read more
10. UCL: Liverpool thrash Ajax to reach knockouts as Barcelona crash out again
Liverpool thrashed Ajax 3-0 in the Netherlands on Wednesday night to seal their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.Read more
