Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday October 6th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Akwa Ibom APC, Ogun PDP omitted as INEC unveils 2023 governorship candidates (SEE LIST)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the list of the governorship and state House of Assembly candidates for the 2023 general elections. Read more

2. FEC meets, ratifies 2023 budget in preparation for Buhari’s presentation before NASS

The 2023 budget proposal has received approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for presentation to the National Assembly. Read more

3. 2023: Soludo denies claims he ordered APGA members to work against Peter Obi

Professor Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra State, on Wednesday, refuted claims that he is working against Peter Obi’s campaign for the presidency via the Labour Party. Read more

4. CONUA, breakaway ASUU faction, gives reasons for prolonged strike, offers solutions

The Academic Staff Union of Institutions’ breakaway branch, the Congress of Nigerian University Academics, has announced what the new lecturers’ union will do differently to resolve the impasse plaguing Nigerian universities, particularly with regards to recurrent strike activities. Read more

5. Plateau Gov, Lalong, reshuffles cabinet, swears in seven new Commissioners

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, on Tuesday, reshuffled his cabinet by swearing in seven new Commissioners to replace Commissioners who resigned from his cabinet to pursue their political careers. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday October 5th 2022

6. MTN Nigeria’s 79 million subscribers to suffer network disruption on Thursday

Mobile telecommunications giant, MTN Nigeria, on Wednesday announced an upgrade of its system. Read more

7. Senate approves 2023-2025 expenditure framework

The Senate on Wednesday approved the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) for the country. Read more

8. Customs intercepts cartridges, locally-made guns in Ogun

Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service have recovered arms and ammunition from smugglers in the Idiroko area of Ogun State. Read more

9. Terrorists release remaining 23 passengers of Abuja-Kaduna train

Terrorists on Wednesday released the remaining 23 passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train abducted on March 28. Read more

10. Ukraine, Portugal, Spain confirm plans to co-host 2030 FIFA World Cup

Ukraine has joined the competition to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup with Spain and Portugal. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now