Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday September 15th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Makinde confronts Atiku, insists Ayu must go

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has insisted that national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Iyorchia Ayu must step aside for peace to reign in the party ahead of the 2023 general elections. Read more

2. INSECURITY: Ekiti Assembly approves constitutional amendment for establishment of state police

The Ekiti State House of Assembly on Tuesday approved the creation of state police in the face of threatening insecurity in the country. Read more

3. Supreme Court declares Odii as PDP governorship candidate in Ebonyi

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii as the validly elected Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ebonyi State. Read more

4. Labour Party reacts to Keyamo’s comments on alleged plot to kill Peter Obi, says it’s a pre-crime alibi

The Labour Party has expressed disbelief that the APC would submit a pre-crime alibi to an alleged plot to assassinate the LP presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, given its unparalleled desire to hold onto power at all costs. Read more

5. Market cap loses N27.93bn, as Zenith Bank, GTCO make top trades

Nigerian bourse returned to losing ways on Wednesday after the market capitalisation depreciated by -0.10%, shedding N27.93 billion. Read more

6. Nigerian Senate rejects Buhari’s N6trn tax waiver to companies

The Senate committee on finance has rejected the N6 trillion tax and import duties waivers proposed by the Federal Government in the 2023 budget, stating that wastages and leakages must be blocked. Read more

7. Teenager drowns in Kano pond

A 17-year-old teenager, Suleiman Muhammed, has drowned in a pond at Wailari Quarters in Kumbotso local government area of Kano State. Read more

8. Over 300 killed by flood in Nigeria – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on Wednesday more than 300 people had lost their lives in various flood incidents across Nigeria this year. Read more

9. CIA shares 10 fascinating covert missions around the globe to mark 75th anniversary

Imagine a James Bond scene in a movie where he has to be snatched from the ground by a moving airplane, after he was covertly dropped to retrieve some secret information within the Soviet Union. Read more

10. UCL: Potter begins Chelsea reign with Salzburg draw, Haaland helps Man City beat Dortmund

Premier League club Chelsea are yet to secure a win in this season’s Champions League after they were held to a 1-1 draw by RB Salzburg on matchday two. Read more

