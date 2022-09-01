News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday September 1st 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. ‘When we formed PDP these children were not around. I won’t step down,’ Ayu blasts Wike, others
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, on Wednesday rejected the calls for his resignation by some groups in the party. Read more
2. 2023: Okupe dismisses reports on Obi’s alliance with Atiku
A former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, has dismissed reports on the alliance between the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Read more
3. 2023: Labour Party confirms Rhodes-Vivour as Lagos governorship candidate
The national leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has announced Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour as its gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, for the 2023 elections. Read more
4. Atiku slams Nigerian govt over growing debt profile as economy, inflation spiral
Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, has warned the Federal Government that taking on more debts will never be a solution to the nation’s debt problems. Read more
5. Since Nigerian govt can award security contract to Tompolo, then it should allow state policing —Akeredolu
Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has faulted the N4 billion pipeline protection contract awarded to former militant leader and founder of Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo. Read more
6. NGX: Investors gain N104.5bn after uptick in Guinness, Transcorp, others
The Nigerian capital market rebounded from its two consecutive losses on Wednesday, closing with N26.88 trillion at the end of the day’s trading. Read more
7. Nigeria records $1.5bn capital importation in 3 months
Nigeria recorded a total of $1.535 billion in capital importation in the second quarter of this year. Read more
8. DSS dismisses report on abduction of innocent Nigerians by operatives
The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday dismissed a report on the abduction of innocent Nigerians by its operatives. Read more
9. Police arrests suspected supplier of arms to terrorists in Zamfara
Police operatives in Zamfara have arrested a suspected gunrunner in the state. Read more
10. Halaand nets hat-trick in Man City win; Arsenal, Liverpool clinch victories
Manchester City forward, Erling Halaand bagged his second hat-trick in the Premier League as he helped his side to a 6-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night. Read more
