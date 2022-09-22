Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday September 20th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Buhari seeks debt cancellation from China, US, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on world leaders to consider debt forgiveness given the present economic realities facing Nigeria. Read more

2. Atiku reacts to Wike group’s pull-out from 2023 presidential campaign, insists on sticking with Ayu

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the move by supporters of Governor Nyesome Wike who pulled out of his presidential campaign. Read more

3. 2023 POLLS: Obaseki loses out as INEC picks Dan Orbih’s candidates

The battle for the control of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State between Governor Godwin Obaseki and South-South Vice Chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, has taken a new dimension following the release of the list of candidates to contest for legislative positions in the 2023 general elections in the state. Read more

4. Senate confirms Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as substantial CJN

The Senate, on Wednesday, confirmed the nomination of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the substantial Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN). Read more

5. ASUU to appeal court judgment ordering it to end strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday said it would appeal the judgment of the National Industrial Court (NIC) which directed it the suspend its seven months old strike. Read more

6. Losses in Jaiz Bank, Cadbury, others sink Nigeria’s capital market

The Nigerian capital market dipped by -0.04 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday. Read more

7. Access Bank gets CBN approval to compete against Flutterwave, GTCO’s Habari Pay

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved the request of Access Holding, the parent company of Access Bank, to establish a payment company that will compete against Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO). Read more

8. Okada rider crushed to death in Lagos

A commercial motorcyclist was on Tuesday evening crushed to death by a Toyota Highlander jeep along the Lagos-Badagry expressway. Read more

9. Four dead, six injured in Kogi auto crash

At least four persons died and six others injured in an auto crash along the Kabba-Lokoja-Abuja road on Tuesday. Read more

10. Full house in Super Eagles camp ahead Algeria friendly

All the expected Super Eagles players for the international friendly games against Algeria have now arrived in camp in Constantine. Read more

