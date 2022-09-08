News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday September 8th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Kaduna train hostage negotiator, Mamu, reportedly arrested in Egypt
A journalist who has been standing as a middleman in the negotiations and efforts to free the train passengers abducted by terrorists, has been reportedly arrested in faraway Egypt. Read more
2. Peter Obi denies receiving diaspora donations
Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 general elections, has denied receiving $150 million said to have been donated by Nigerians in the diaspora. Read more
3. Tinubu dismisses rumour of feud with APC chairman, Adamu
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday dismissed rumours of a feud with the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu. Read more
4. Wike absent as Atiku meets PDP presidential aspirants in Abuja
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday met with the party’s aspirants in Abuja. Read more
5. Kaduna ASUU dares El-Rufai, says no threat can make them suspend strike
Members of the Kaduna State chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), have dared Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s threat to sack them if they do not resume work with immediate effect, saying they would not be intimidated by the governor, neither will such threats force its members in the state-owned university to suspend the ongoing national strike. Read more
6. FEC moves to legalize school feeding, NPower, others
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved an executive bill to legalize and institutionalize the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Read more
7. CBN sends final warning to seven companies over Agric loan
On Tuesday, the Central Bank of Nigeria issued a final demand notice to seven companies that benefited from the Anchor Borrowers Programme to repay their N5.67 billion debt. Read more
8. Police confirms abduction of LG boss in Plateau
Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of Henry Gotip, Chairman of Kanke Local Government Council of th state, in the early hours of Wednesday. Read more
9. Police in Bauchi arrests three for allegedly producing fake currency notes
The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested three suspects for alleged criminal conspiracy and being in possession of counterfeit currency notes. Read more
10. UCL: Osimhen misses penalty as Napoli thrash Liverpool, Spurs overcome Marseille
Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen was in action for Napoli in their Champio League opener against Liverpool in Naples on Wednesday night. Read more
