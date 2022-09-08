Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday September 8th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Kaduna train hostage negotiator, Mamu, reportedly arrested in Egypt

A journalist who has been standing as a middleman in the negotiations and efforts to free the train passengers abducted by terrorists, has been reportedly arrested in faraway Egypt. Read more

2. Peter Obi denies receiving diaspora donations

Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 general elections, has denied receiving $150 million said to have been donated by Nigerians in the diaspora. Read more

3. Tinubu dismisses rumour of feud with APC chairman, Adamu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday dismissed rumours of a feud with the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu. Read more

4. Wike absent as Atiku meets PDP presidential aspirants in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday met with the party’s aspirants in Abuja. Read more

5. Kaduna ASUU dares El-Rufai, says no threat can make them suspend strike

Members of the Kaduna State chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), have dared Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s threat to sack them if they do not resume work with immediate effect, saying they would not be intimidated by the governor, neither will such threats force its members in the state-owned university to suspend the ongoing national strike. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday September 7th 2022

6. FEC moves to legalize school feeding, NPower, others

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved an executive bill to legalize and institutionalize the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Read more

7. CBN sends final warning to seven companies over Agric loan

On Tuesday, the Central Bank of Nigeria issued a final demand notice to seven companies that benefited from the Anchor Borrowers Programme to repay their N5.67 billion debt. Read more

8. Police confirms abduction of LG boss in Plateau

Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of Henry Gotip, Chairman of Kanke Local Government Council of th state, in the early hours of Wednesday. Read more

9. Police in Bauchi arrests three for allegedly producing fake currency notes

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested three suspects for alleged criminal conspiracy and being in possession of counterfeit currency notes. Read more

10. UCL: Osimhen misses penalty as Napoli thrash Liverpool, Spurs overcome Marseille

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen was in action for Napoli in their Champio League opener against Liverpool in Naples on Wednesday night. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now