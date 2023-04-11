Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday 11th of April 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Adesina rues Buhari’s eight months sickness, tackles Kukah over presidential fleet claim
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, said on Monday his principal’s eight-month sickness in 2017 was a setback to the current government.Read more
2. Orchestrated efforts to demarket Obidient Movement will fail – Peter Obi
Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate for president in the 2023 election, has claimed that there had been “ongoing regrettable organised efforts to de-market and delegitimize the OBIdient movement.”Read more
3. APC chieftain, Salihu Lukman, demands zoning of Senate president to South, urges Yari, Barau to withdraw from race
The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress North-West, Malam Salihu Lukman, on Monday, advised the party against choosing a Muslim lawmaker as the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.Read more
4. 16 PDP candidates challenge outcome of Ogun Assembly election
At least 16 House of Assembly candidates in the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State have challenged the outcome of last month’s election at the state election petitions tribunal in Abeokuta.Read more
5. Clark demands Lai Mohammed’s prosecution for spreading lies about Obi
The leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, on Monday, demanded the prosecution of the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, for spreading fake news against the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.Read more
6. Oil marketers seek access to N250bn gas intervention fund ahead of subsidy removal
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have written to the Federal Government seeking for access to the N250 billion intervention fund for the National Gas Expansion Programme.Read more
7. Senate demands refund of N19bn paid to MDAs without finance minister’s approval
The Senate has demanded the refund of the N19 billion the Budget Office transferred to four Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs) without the Ministry of Finance’s approval.Read more
8. Gunmen kill policeman, injure 3 others in Lagos
Gunmen suspected to be assailants on Friday shot dead a policeman in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.Read more
9. Police arrests 40 suspected criminals in Abuja
Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested 40 suspected criminals in the city.Read more
10. Barca miss chance to go 15 points clear in goalless draw with Girona
Barcelona was held to a goalless draw at home by Girona, which has prevented them from extending their lead in La Liga to 15 points.Read more
