Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday 14th March 2023

1. I’m challenging INEC’s declaration of Tinubu’s as president-elect – Obi

The Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, said on Monday he was challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in last month’s election at the presidential election petition tribunal.Read more

2. Court reserves judgment in Osun governorship appeal

The Appeal Court has reserved judgement on the appeal filed by Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, challenging the decision of the state election petition tribunal which nullified his victory in the state governorship election.Read more

3. CBN finally obeys Supreme Court’s order on old naira notes, says old currency remain valid till December 31

10 days after it was delivered, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday evening complied with the Supreme Court’s ruling on the old naira notes.Read more

4. INEC has nothing to hide on presidential election,’ Yakubu tells Labour Party

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, said on Monday the commission would make available all necessary documents on last month’s presidential election for inspection by interested parties.Read more

5. APC chairman, Adamu, admits Nigeria’s presidential, parliamentary elections ‘not perfect’

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, on Monday evening admitted that last month’s presidential and parliamentary elections were not “perfect.”Read more

6. UPL leads gainers’ list; NGX Group tops losers in stock market

The stock market capitalisation depreciated from N30.394 trillion to N30.391 trillion on Monday. This is a difference of N3.34 billion or -0.01 per cent.Read more

7. Airline operators to incur losses as FAAN shuts down Lagos Airport runways

Two runways in the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) have been shutdown by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).Read more

8. Lagos to sanction businesses rejecting old naira notes

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday urged the people of the state to accept the old N200, N500, and N1000 naira notes.Read more

9. NLC threatens strike over naira scarcity

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday gave the Federal Government a seven-day ultimatum to address the current naira scarcity in the country.Read more

10. NFF mourns late ex-Falcons coach Mabo

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed sympathy after former Nigeria defender and Head Coach of the Senior Women’s National Team, Super Falcons, Pa Ismaila Mabo was announced dead on Monday morning.Read more

