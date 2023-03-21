Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday 21st March 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. INEC declares Adamawa governorship election inconclusive
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared last weekend’s governorship election in Adamawa State inconclusive.Read more
2. Sanwo-Olu approves 20% salary increase for civil servants in Lagos
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday approved a 20 percent salary increase for civil servants in the state.Read more
3. Omo-Agege rejects Delta governorship election results
The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in last Saturday’s governorship election in Delta, Ovie Omo-Agege, has rejected the result of the election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).Read more
4. APC’s Uba Sani elected as Kaduna governor
The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Uba Sani, has emerged as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Kaduna State.Read more
5. INEC to conduct suspended assembly election in Benue Tuesday
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Tuesday for the conduct of suspended State Assembly elections in Kwande Local Government area of Benue State.Read more
6. NGX: Investors lose N15.9bn to sell-off in Stanbic IBTC, Wapic
Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N15.9 billion following the dip in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Monday.Read more
7. Unilever Nigeria puts up business for sale over naira devaluation
Unilever Nigeria has concluded plans to exit the Home Care and Skin Cleansing market by selling its business segment.Read more
8. Police arrests 26 for electoral offences in Benue
Police operatives in Benue have arrested 26 suspects for various electoral offences during last Saturday’s governorship and the house of assembly elections in the state.Read more
9. Soldiers kill two police officers in Taraba
Two police officers have been shot dead by soldiers in Taraba State.Read more
10. NFF denies sacking Finidi, Shorunmu
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has issued a statement decrying media reports that it sacked two members of the Super Eagles’ technical crew, Finidi George and Ike Shorunmu from the team.Read more
