Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday 21st March 2023

1. INEC declares Adamawa governorship election inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared last weekend’s governorship election in Adamawa State inconclusive.Read more

2. Sanwo-Olu approves 20% salary increase for civil servants in Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday approved a 20 percent salary increase for civil servants in the state.Read more

3. Omo-Agege rejects Delta governorship election results

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in last Saturday’s governorship election in Delta, Ovie Omo-Agege, has rejected the result of the election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).Read more

4. APC’s Uba Sani elected as Kaduna governor

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Uba Sani, has emerged as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Kaduna State.Read more

5. INEC to conduct suspended assembly election in Benue Tuesday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Tuesday for the conduct of suspended State Assembly elections in Kwande Local Government area of Benue State.Read more

6. NGX: Investors lose N15.9bn to sell-off in Stanbic IBTC, Wapic

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N15.9 billion following the dip in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Monday.Read more

7. Unilever Nigeria puts up business for sale over naira devaluation

Unilever Nigeria has concluded plans to exit the Home Care and Skin Cleansing market by selling its business segment.Read more

8. Police arrests 26 for electoral offences in Benue

Police operatives in Benue have arrested 26 suspects for various electoral offences during last Saturday’s governorship and the house of assembly elections in the state.Read more

9. Soldiers kill two police officers in Taraba

Two police officers have been shot dead by soldiers in Taraba State.Read more

10. NFF denies sacking Finidi, Shorunmu

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has issued a statement decrying media reports that it sacked two members of the Super Eagles’ technical crew, Finidi George and Ike Shorunmu from the team.Read more

