Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, 25th of April, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. ‘I’m very strong and ready for task ahead,’ Tinubu dismisses rumours about his health
The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, dismissed rumours on its health status.Read more
2. CSO accuses Malami of misleading Buhari over OPL 245 scandal
A civil society organisation, the
Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) has accused Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, SAN, of misleading President Muhammadu Buhari over claims that the policy litigation and dispute surrounding an Oil Prospecting Licence 245 (OPL 245) was driving investors away from the country.Read more
3. Magnus Abe backs Rivers election tribunal relocation to Abuja
Senator Magnus Abe, a candidate for governor on the Social Democratic Party’s ticket in Rivers State, has provided an explanation of his position on the State Election Petition Tribunal’s transfer from Port Harcourt to Abuja.Read more
4. Obi blames desperate politicians for sowing seeds of discord to divide Nigerians
Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has blamed “desperate politicians for sowing seeds of discord among Nigerians” in a bid to cause a division in the country.Read more
5. Buhari travels to Ghana for maritime summit Tuesday
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday leave Abuja for Accra, Ghana, to attend the 3rd Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Gulf of Guinea Commission.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, 22nd of April, 2023
6. Court battle, regulatory clampdown, other reasons Transcorp Plc, GTCO, Union Bank are stocks to watch this week
The Nigerian stock market will open this week’s trading on Tuesday due to the Eid el-Fitr public holiday on Monday.Read more
7. Standard Chartered expects Bitcoin to hit $100,000 by December 2024
Standard Chartered, an international banking company, has projected that Bitcoin would hit $100,000 by the end of 2024.Read more
8. Police arraigns man for alleged friend’s murder in Enugu
Police operatives in Enugu have arrested a man for the alleged murder of his friend in the state.Read more
9. Accident victim caught with 100 used children’s diapers in Lagos
The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Monday caught an accident victim with more than 100 used children’s diapers and cash in the state.Read more
10. Interim boss Stellini sacked after four games with Spurs
Interim manager Cristian Stellini has been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after just four matches in charge.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...