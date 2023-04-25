Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, 25th of April, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ‘I’m very strong and ready for task ahead,’ Tinubu dismisses rumours about his health

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, dismissed rumours on its health status.Read more

2. CSO accuses Malami of misleading Buhari over OPL 245 scandal

A civil society organisation, the

Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) has accused Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, SAN, of misleading President Muhammadu Buhari over claims that the policy litigation and dispute surrounding an Oil Prospecting Licence 245 (OPL 245) was driving investors away from the country.Read more

3. Magnus Abe backs Rivers election tribunal relocation to Abuja

Senator Magnus Abe, a candidate for governor on the Social Democratic Party’s ticket in Rivers State, has provided an explanation of his position on the State Election Petition Tribunal’s transfer from Port Harcourt to Abuja.Read more

4. Obi blames desperate politicians for sowing seeds of discord to divide Nigerians

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has blamed “desperate politicians for sowing seeds of discord among Nigerians” in a bid to cause a division in the country.Read more

5. Buhari travels to Ghana for maritime summit Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday leave Abuja for Accra, Ghana, to attend the 3rd Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Gulf of Guinea Commission.Read more

6. Court battle, regulatory clampdown, other reasons Transcorp Plc, GTCO, Union Bank are stocks to watch this week

The Nigerian stock market will open this week’s trading on Tuesday due to the Eid el-Fitr public holiday on Monday.Read more

7. Standard Chartered expects Bitcoin to hit $100,000 by December 2024

Standard Chartered, an international banking company, has projected that Bitcoin would hit $100,000 by the end of 2024.Read more

8. Police arraigns man for alleged friend’s murder in Enugu

Police operatives in Enugu have arrested a man for the alleged murder of his friend in the state.Read more

9. Accident victim caught with 100 used children’s diapers in Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Monday caught an accident victim with more than 100 used children’s diapers and cash in the state.Read more

10. Interim boss Stellini sacked after four games with Spurs

Interim manager Cristian Stellini has been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after just four matches in charge.Read more

