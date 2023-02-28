Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday 28th February 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Obasanjo’s rejection of election results a call for coup – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated former President Olusegun Obasanjo for advising President Muhammadu Buhari to cancel the results of elections allegedly marred by irregularities.Read more

2. #ElectionResults: Peter Obi floors Tinubu in Lagos stronghold

A shocker has been delivered in the ongoing presidential elections after the victory of Peter Obi, candidate of Labour Party, over Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, which is considered to be a stronghold of Tinubu.Read more

3.2023 Elections: Atiku wins in Senate President’s state, Yobe

Presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has defeated the incumbent Senate President, Ahmad Lawan in Yobe State in the presidential election held last Saturday.Read more

4. Tinubu speaks to Lagos residents in aftermath of defeat in state

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appealed to the people of Lagos State to be calm and eschew any act capable of undermining law and order in the state.Read more

5. PDP rejects election results, demands suspension of collation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the results of last Saturday’s presidential election as currently being announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were manipulated.Read more

6. NGX: Shareholders raise investments by N206.57bn amid political tension

Investors retained their confidence in the Nigerian capital market with demands for equity stocks raising the market capitalization by 0.69 percent at the close of trading on Monday.Read more

7. Nigerian Breweries’ shareholders to earn N13.8bn

The shareholders of Nigerian Breweries will earn N13.8 billion from dividends for the 2022 period due to their equity investments in the brewery company.Read more

8. Police denies reported attack on Obi supporters in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has debunked a rumoured attack on supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, in the Idumota area of the state on Monday.Read more

9. INEC’s lack of transparency eroded trust in Nigeria’s elections – US institutes

The Joint Election Observation Mission (JEOM) of the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) on Monday described as disappointing last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in Nigeria.Read more

10. Messi wins Best FIFA men’s player of the year award

Lionel Messi has been awarded the Best FIFA Men’s Player of the year title for the second time in his career.Read more

