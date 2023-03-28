Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, 28th March, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Court bars Ayu from parading himself as PDP national chairman

A High Court in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Monday barred Dr Iyorchia Ayu from parading himself as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Read more

2. INEC to hold supplementary 2023 elections April 15

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday states that all supplementary elections for the 2023 polls will be held on Saturday, April 15.Read more

3. PDP alleges fresh plot by APC to alter Adamawa guber poll results

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of heinous plots to alter governorship election results in Adamawa State.Read more

4. Atiku demands Fani-Kayode’s arrest over divisive comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday asked the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest the Director of New Media for the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organisation, Femi Fani-Kayode,over alleged divisive comments.Read more

5.Osun Gov, Adeleke, appeals to Oyetola for reconciliation after Appeal Court’s ruling

Osun State’s incumbent governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, claims that the state’s former governor, Gboyega Oyetola, failed to congratulate him on his victory at the Appeal Court.Read more

6. Stock market nosedives by 2.08%, equity investors lose N621.99 billion

Nigerian stock market capitalisation plunged by –2.08 per cent on Monday, closing down at N29.28 trillion.Read more

7. CBN increases loans to govt by N3.77trn in two months

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that its loans to government have increased by N3.77 trillion during the first two months of 2023.Read more

8. Ex-Boko Haram commander urges insurgents to leave the forests, reunite with families

A repentant Boko Haram commander, Adamu Rugurugu, has appealed to members of Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) to leave their hideouts in the forest, surrender their arms, and embrace peace.Read more

9. Nigerian journalist, Jalingo Agba, remanded in prison for allegedly defaming Gov Ayade

Nigerian journalist, Agba Jalingo, who is being tried for alleged treason, has been remanded in custody from Monday till Thursday.Read more

10. Super Eagles reclaim top spot in AFCONQ group after fightback in Guinea-Bissau tie

Super Eagles of Nigeria fought back to secure a 1-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau in a matchday four encounter of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Monday evening.Read more

