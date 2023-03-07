Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, 7th March 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023 ELECTIONS: Atiku leads protest to INEC office (Photos)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, on Monday led a protest match to the Abuja headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).Read more

2. Bode George, Akerele-Bucknor endorse Lagos LP’s governorship candidate, Rhodes-Vivour

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has endorsed the Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, ahead of this weekend’s election in the state.Read more

3. Supreme Court affirms Lawal-Dare as PDP governorship candidate in Zamfara

The Supreme Court on Monday affirmed the nomination of Dauda Lawal-Dare as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in this weekend’s governorship election in Zamfara State.Read more

4. Soludo dismisses claim of assassination plot on Peter Obi

The Anambra State governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has dismissed the claim on the assassination plot against the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.Read more

5. ZLP, APGA, YPP, 5 others adopt PDP governorship candidate in Kaduna

At least eight political parties in Kaduna State have adopted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Isah Ashiru, for this weekend’s governorship election in the state.Read more

6. Julius Berger leads gainers’ list, CWG tops losers in Nigerian stock market

The Nigerian stock market slumped by -0.13 per cent on Monday after the equity capitalisation closed down at N30.29 trillion, against its previous close of N30.33 trillion.Read more

7. SUPREME COURT RULING: Banks reject old naira notes, await CBN order

Commercial banks are eagerly awaiting a directive from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBn) on accepting old naira notes.Read more

8. Soldier runs amok, kills Unit Commander, Sergeant Major, self, in Sokoto

A soldier of the Nigerian Army serving with the Forward Operating Base (FOB), Rabah, in Sokoto State, identified as Lance Corporal Nwobodo Chinoso, has killed himself after he went berserk and shot dead the Commander of the unit, Lt. Sam Oladapo.Read more

9. Police in Plateau arrests officer who shot man during argument over guber polls

A police officer serving with the Plateau State Police Command, Inspector Solomon Damak, has been arrested and is facing an orderly room trial for shooting a young man during an argument over their preferred candidate in the gubernatorial election on March 11.Read more

10. Flying Eagles beaten by Gambia in U-20 AFCON semifinal

The hopes of Nigeria’s Flying Eagles to win the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title have ended after they lost to Gambia in the semifinal.Read more

