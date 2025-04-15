Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, April 15

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. PDP govs reject 2027 merger talks, demand security overhaul

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have categorically dismissed any possibility of a merger with other political parties in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections.Read more

2. Ndume claims Boko Haram fighters killed 300 in six months, seized three LGAs in Borno

The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Ali Ndume, claimed on Sunday that Boko Haram insurgents have killed about 300 people in the state in the last six months.Read more

3. Your safety not guaranteed,” Alia tells unscheduled Benue visitors

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has issued a stern warning, stating that he cannot guarantee the safety of any individual or group visiting the state without his prior knowledge.Read more

4. Rivers’ N300m was a gift, not hosting fee, NBA clarifies

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has clarified that the N300 million received from the Rivers State Government was a non-refundable gift, not a payment for hosting rights related to its Annual General Conference (AGC).Read more

5. Rivers: Pro-Wike women march for emergency rule, demand Fubara’s exit

The political drama in Rivers State entered a fresh chapter on Monday as hundreds of women took to the streets of Port Harcourt to voice their support for the declaration of a state of emergency in the state.Read more

READ ALSO: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, April 13

6. Peter Obi explains why he aborted Benue visit, cites “unsettling incident”

Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has addressed the sudden cancellation of his planned visit to Benue State, describing the situation as “an unsettling incident.”Read more

7. Nigeria’s crude oil production dips to 1.4mbpd in March, maintains top position in Africa

Nigeria’s crude oil production dipped to 1.4mbpd in March 2025, from 1.46mbpd in the previous month, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has disclosed.Read more

8. Alake demanded improved intra-African trade amid US tariff hike

The recent tariff hike introduced by United States President, Donald Trump, may be a blessing in disguise if African countries take a more inward-looking approach by strengthening domestic policies and boosting intra-African trade.Read more

9. Police arrests three Nigerians for alleged drug trafficking in Libya

Police operatives in Libya have arrested three Nigerians for alleged drug trafficking.Read more

10. Akingbemisilu, Obazuaye win gold as Nigeria eyes doubles’ medals at ITTF World Para

Faith Obazuaye and Bolawa Akingbemisilu added two gold medals to Nigeria’s tally at the ITTF World Para Future in Amman, Jordan.Read more

