Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Kano APC suspends Ganduje

The All Progressives Congress (APC) executive committee in the Ganduje Ward of Dawakin Tofa local government area of Kano State, has suspended the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, over corruption allegations levelled against him by the state government.Read more

2. Falana faults coroner’s judgement on Sylvester Oromoni, says he ignored evidence

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has faulted the ruling by the Coroner Inquest sitting in Ogba Magistrate Court examining the death of a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, Sylvester Junior Oromoni.Read more

3. Coroner blames Parents, doctor’s negligence for Sylvester Oromoni’s death

The Coroner Inquest sitting in Ogba Magistrate Court examining the death of a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, Sylvester Junior Oromoni, has blamed his death on his parents’ and doctor’s negligence.Read more

4. Matawalle to Northern appointees: Stand with Tinubu or exit

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle has challenged political appointees from the north to give total support to President Bola Tinubu.Read more

5. Oyo Invasion: South-West Reps caucus knocks Yoruba Nation agitators

The South-West Caucus at the House of Representatives, on Monday, condemned the recent activities carried out by a group known as Yoruba Nation Agitators, saying their conduct has caused unrest and poses a threat to the peace and stability of the region.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, April 15, 2024

6. Deepening rift? Gov Fubara’s remarks stoke tensions in Rivers

The Rivers State Governor, Similaye Fubara, has ignited further controversy with a statement praising former governor Peter Odili.Read more

7. Tesla sacks more than 10% of its workforce — Report

American multinational automotive and clean energy company, Tesla has reportedly disengaged more than 10% of its workforce as it prepares for “the next phase growth cycle.”Read more

8. Nigeria’s inflation rate jumps to 33.2%

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday the country’s inflation rate increased to 33.2% in March.Read more

9. Benue internal revenue service targets N16b, prosecutes 35 illegal tax collectors

The acting chairman of the Benue State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS), Emmanuel Agena, has said that the service is targeting N16b collection for the 2024 fiscal year.Read more

10. Palmer scores four as Chelsea thrash Everton in Premier League

Cole Palmer scored four goals to help Chelsea secure a big win over Everton in a Premier League clash on Monday night.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now