Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Kano APC suspends Ganduje
The All Progressives Congress (APC) executive committee in the Ganduje Ward of Dawakin Tofa local government area of Kano State, has suspended the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, over corruption allegations levelled against him by the state government.Read more
2. Falana faults coroner’s judgement on Sylvester Oromoni, says he ignored evidence
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has faulted the ruling by the Coroner Inquest sitting in Ogba Magistrate Court examining the death of a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, Sylvester Junior Oromoni.Read more
3. Coroner blames Parents, doctor’s negligence for Sylvester Oromoni’s death
The Coroner Inquest sitting in Ogba Magistrate Court examining the death of a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, Sylvester Junior Oromoni, has blamed his death on his parents’ and doctor’s negligence.Read more
4. Matawalle to Northern appointees: Stand with Tinubu or exit
The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle has challenged political appointees from the north to give total support to President Bola Tinubu.Read more
5. Oyo Invasion: South-West Reps caucus knocks Yoruba Nation agitators
The South-West Caucus at the House of Representatives, on Monday, condemned the recent activities carried out by a group known as Yoruba Nation Agitators, saying their conduct has caused unrest and poses a threat to the peace and stability of the region.Read more
6. Deepening rift? Gov Fubara’s remarks stoke tensions in Rivers
The Rivers State Governor, Similaye Fubara, has ignited further controversy with a statement praising former governor Peter Odili.Read more
7. Tesla sacks more than 10% of its workforce — Report
American multinational automotive and clean energy company, Tesla has reportedly disengaged more than 10% of its workforce as it prepares for “the next phase growth cycle.”Read more
8. Nigeria’s inflation rate jumps to 33.2%
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday the country’s inflation rate increased to 33.2% in March.Read more
9. Benue internal revenue service targets N16b, prosecutes 35 illegal tax collectors
The acting chairman of the Benue State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS), Emmanuel Agena, has said that the service is targeting N16b collection for the 2024 fiscal year.Read more
10. Palmer scores four as Chelsea thrash Everton in Premier League
Cole Palmer scored four goals to help Chelsea secure a big win over Everton in a Premier League clash on Monday night.Read more
