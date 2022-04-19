Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday April 19th, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Presidential Pardons: Video emerges of El-Rufai criticizing ex-President Jonathan

In the aftermath of the presidential pardon granted to former Governors, Senator Joshua Dariye of Plateau State and ex-Governor Jolly Nyame of Taraba State by President Muhammadu Buhari, a video has emerged of Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai criticizing former President Goodluck Jonathan for the same act. Read more

2. Eight Kano Commissioners resign after Ganduje’s directive

Eight Commissioners in Kano State have resigned their appointments following a directive given by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for political appointees interested in elective positions in 2023 to resign on or before Monday, April 18. Read more

3. Afe Babalola demands interim govt, suspension of 2023 elections

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Afe Babalola, on Monday demanded the installation of an interim government to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Read more

4. Buhari granted pardon to Dariye, Nyame because of 2023 elections – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for granting presidential pardon to the duo of former Plateau governor, Joshua Dariye and his Taraba State counterpart, Jolly Nyame, who were convicted for corruption. Read more

5. 2023: Magnus Abe joins Rivers governorship race, appeals for fair APC primaries

Magnus Abe, a Rivers State chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has indicated that he will run for the seat of governor in 2023. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday April 18th, 2022

6. Nigerian govt’s N18.1tr debt exposes banks to high risk – IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday that banks in Nigeria and other emerging markets are exposed to high risk due to rising governments’ debt owed to the lenders. Read more

7. Elon Musk’s planned takeover threatens Okonjo-Iweala, 10 others’ positions on Twitter board

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been caught in the faceoff between Twitter board and world’s richest man, Elon Musk. Read more

8. Zulum begs Borno Christians to pray for terrorists to surrender

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has urged Christians in the state to pray for more terrorists to repent and surrender to government and security agencies. Read more

9. Chrisland School suspends 10-year-old female student who was allegedly assaulted

Chrisland School has confirmed the suspension of a 10-year-old female student who was allegedly r*ped, recorded and the assault video shared on Instagram. Read more

10. Flamingos seal big first-leg win over Egypt in U-17 WWC qualifiers

Nigeria U-17 women’s team, the Flamingos defeated Egypt 4-0 in the first leg of the third round of the 2022 women’s World Cup qualifiers inside the Moshood Abiola stadium, Abuja on Sunday. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now