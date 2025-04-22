Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, April 22

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. ‘Baseless’ – Falana reacts to Wike’s claim on Supreme Court ruling

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has rejected claims by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, that he misrepresented a recent Supreme Court ruling on the defection of lawmakers in Rivers State.Read more

2. Supreme Court to hear PDP Governors’ suit against Rivers emergency after Easter recess

The Supreme Court will hear the lawsuit filed by 11 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors challenging President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State after the Easter vacation.Read more

3. Amidst persistent violence, Mutfwang’s stakeholders’ meeting offers little hope for Plateau

In the wake of yet another spate of killings in Plateau State, Governor Caleb Mutfwang convened a meeting with critical stakeholders on Monday, a move that critics argue offers little tangible solution to the decades-long insecurity plaguing the state.Read more

4. APC chairman says party, N’Assembly collaborating on diaspora voting

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has revealed that the ruling party is working closely with the National Assembly to ensure Nigerians in the diaspora are able to vote in future elections.Read more

5. Jigawa gov, Namadi, condemns Danjuma’s call for self-defense, warns against lawlessness

The Governor of Jigawa State, Mallam Umar Namadi, on Monday, expressed strong reservations over recent comments made by a former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd), who urged Nigerians to defend themselves from bandits and other criminals wreaking havoc across the country.Read more

6. Easter procession turns deadly in Gombe as truck accident kills five, sparks violent protests

A joyous Easter procession in Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe State turned into a scene of tragedy when a truck accident claimed the lives of five individuals and left eight others injured, triggering widespread public anger and subsequent violent protests.Read more

7. ABBEYBDS, NB, ABC TRANS emerge as top stocks to watch this week

The Nigerian equities market continues to endure bearish sentiment as profit taking wiped off N208 billion from the market capitalisation last week.Read more

8. Tragedy deepens in Lagos as building collapse death toll climbs to seven

The devastating aftermath of the three-storey building collapse in the Ojodu-Berger area of Lagos has worsened, with the death toll now reaching seven.https://www.ripplesnigeria.com/tragedy-deepens-in-lagos-as-building-collapse-death-toll-climbs-to-seven/

9. Vatican Releases Death Certificate: Pope Francis died of stroke, heart failure

The Vatican has released the death certificate of Pope Francis, confirming that he passed away due to a stroke, which led to a coma and ultimately “irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse.”Read more

10. NPFL: Remo Stars boost title hopes with win, Rivers Utd keep chase

Alex Oyowah’s header from an Ismail Sodiq cross sealed a 1-0 win for Remo Stars over Shooting Stars at the Lekan Salami Stadium, keeping them top of the table with 65 points from 34 games.Read more

