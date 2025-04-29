Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, April 29

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. NGX: Equities market begins week in green as investors gain N229bn in 5 hours

The equities market began the week on a positive note on Monday, April 28, 2025, as investors gained ₦229 billion at the end of trading sessions.Read more

2. Nascon, International Breweries, Ikeja Hotel, others emerge as top stocks to watch this week

The Nigerian equities market snapped a three-week losing streak in April with a ₦966 billion gain for investors last week.Read more

3. Court dismisses N1b lawsuit against Buhari, Emefiele over naira redesign

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a N1 billion lawsuit filed against former President Muhammadu Buhari and former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, concerning the controversial 2023 Naira redesign policy.Read more

4. Court sentences late singer Osinachi’s husband to death by hanging

Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Wuse, on Monday sentenced Peter Nwachukwu, husband of the late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, to death by hanging.Read more

5. Court compels Aisha Achimugu to report to EFCC for investigation

Justice I.E. Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has mandated businesswoman Aisha Achimugu to appear before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for questioning on Tuesday at noon, in connection with an ongoing investigation.Read more

6. INEC chairman urges swift electoral reforms to fortify democracy

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has underscored the critical need for the continuous reform of Nigeria’s electoral laws, emphasizing the urgency of implementing necessary changes without delay.Read more

7. Okowa formally joins APC, says switch is in Delta’s best interest

The former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has defended his recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the decision as a bold and necessary step for the future of Delta State.Read more

8. Ex-LP campaign spokesman, Kenneth Okonkwo, alleges INEC rigged out Peter Obi in 2023 election

A former presidential campaign spokesman for the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Kenneth Okonkwo, has alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) manipulated the poll results in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more

9. Massive power outage plunges Spain into disarray

A sweeping power outage across Spain plunged the nation into chaos on Monday, triggering widespread panic as citizens desperately sought cash from ATMs and thronged the streets in a futile attempt to secure mobile phone signals.Read more

10. Suspected cultists kill 4 in Benue beer parlour

Suspected cultists on Sunday night killed four persons at a beer parlour in Makurdi, the state capital.Read more

