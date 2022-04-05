Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday April 5th, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: Oshiomhole to vie for Edo North Senatorial seat

The former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday declared his intention to vie for a seat in the Senate next year. Read More

2. TREASONABLE FELONY: Kanu asks supporters for prayers ahead of court appearance

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Monday urged his supporters to continue in their prayers ahead of the resumption of his trial for alleged treasonable felony. Read More

3. Sheikh Gumi tackles suspended Abuja Muslim cleric, Imam Khalid, says sermon worse than kidnapping

Controversial Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, has backed the suspension of the Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters Mosque, Abuja, Shiekh Nuru Khalid, over a sermon the Mosque Committee deemed inciting. Read More

4. Abiola’s daughter, Tudun, slams sister over Yahaya Bello’s comparison with father

Tudun Abiola, the daughter of the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, MKO Abiola, on Monday slammed her half- sister, Hafsat Abiola-Costello for comparing the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, with their late business mogul. Read More

5. Abuja mosque converts Buhari critic’s suspension to sack

The Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters Mosque in Abuja, Shiekh Nuru Khalid, has been sacked for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari over the country’s security challenges. Read More

6. Investors lose N83.5bn in 8 hours as bears tighten grip on Nigeria’s stock market

The Nigerian capital market opened trading with a loss of N83.56 billion on Monday following the crash in equity capitalization by 0.33 percent at the close of the day’s trading. Read More

7. UPS signs partnership agreement with Jumia

The logistics and package company, UPS has signed a partnership agreement with Jumia in a bid to expand its network to other countries in Africa. Read More

8. Additional 14 passengers of Abuja-Kaduna train found alive – NRC

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said on Monday an additional 14 passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train attacked by bandits last week had been found alive. Read More

9. Again, bandits invade Zamfara community, kill commissioner’s son, four others

No fewer than five people, including a security commissioner’s son, were killed by gunmen who invaded Tsafe town, the council headquarters of Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, on Sunday night. Read More

10. Arsenal suffer setback in top-four race after Crystal Palace thrashing

Arsenal failed to return to the fourth spot in the Premier League after they were stunned 3-0 by Crystal Palace in a one-sided game on Monday night. Read More

