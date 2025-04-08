Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, April 8

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. ACF demands emergency rule in Plateau over killings

The apex northern socio-political organization, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), on Monday urged the Federal Government to end the spate of deadly attacks by terror groups on defenseless communities in Plateau State by declaring a state of emergency in the state.Read more

2. Peter Obi commends police for withdrawing Sanusi’s invitation amid tensions in Kano

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has commended the Nigeria Police Force for rescinding an invitation previously extended to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, describing the decision as timely.Read more

3. Police disperses youths protesting economic hardship, others in Abuja, Rivers

Police operatives on Monday dispersed youths protesting the current economic hardship and other problems in the country with tear gas in Abuja and Port Harcourt.Read more

4. Life after Abure! LP to hold NEC meeting Wednesday

The Labour Party will hold its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.Read more

5. ‘Executive rascality’ – Wabara criticizes Tinubu, Shettima’s simultaneous foreign trips

Former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has criticized the recent overseas trips taken concurrently by President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.Read more

6. Labour Party NEC issues stern warnings to Otti, Obi, threatens sanctions over “illegal” meetings

The Julius Abure-led National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party (LP) has issued strong warnings to key party figures, threatening sanctions against Abia State Governor Alex Otti and former presidential candidate Peter Obi, should they proceed with actions deemed disruptive to party unity.Read more

7. US tariffs have “negligible” impact on Nigeria’s exports, says Edun

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has downplayed the potential impact of the recent 14 per cent tariff imposed by the United States on Nigerian exports, asserting that it will have a “negligible effect” on the nation’s economy.Read more

8. $79.5bn loss: Binance asks court to set aside order for service of documents

A cryptocurrency platform, Binance Holdings Limited, on Monday asked the Federal High Court, Abuja, to set aside the ex-parte order granted the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) for substituted service of all court documents.Read more

9. Lakurawa terrorists kill 13 vigilantes in Kebbi village

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Lakurawa terrorist group have reportedly killed 13 members of a local vigilante group in Morai village, Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi State.Read more

10. Netanyahu seeks tariff relief, Gaza truce renewal in Trump White House meeting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at the White House on Monday, seeking to persuade President Donald Trump to grant Israel an exemption from recently imposed US tariffs and to garner further support regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza and tensions with Iran.Read more

