Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday August 16th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Ayu dismisses reports of resignation as PDP chairman

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, on Monday dismissed reports of his resignation from the party. Read more

2. ‘Stop wailing over loss of Oyo guber ticket,’ APC slams Adelabu

The All Progressive Congress (APC) on Monday berated its governorship candidate in the 2019 election in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu over his unguarded statement since he lost out in next year’s governorship race. Read more

3. El-Rufai mocks OBIdients over proposed two-million-man march in Kaduna

Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, has made fun of Peter Obi’s Labour Party (LP) followers for their intention to stage a “two-million-man march” for Obi in the state. Read more

4. Sowore accuses presidential candidates of not fighting for students’ rights, others

Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) on Monday, scoffed at other presidential candidates over what he described as their unconcern for the rights of students in Nigeria. Read more

5. Osun announces date for LG polls

The local government council elections in Osun State are scheduled to take place on October 15, according to the Osun Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC). Read more

6. NGX: Zenith Bank among top gainers as investors lose N18.6bn

The Nigerian stock market resumed trading this week, the market capitalisation dropping by -0.06 percent on Monday. Read more

7. Nigeria’s inflation jumps to 19.64%, highest in 16 years

Nigeria’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) otherwise known as the headline inflation sustained its upward movement as it rose to 19.64 percent in July 2022 on a year-on-year basis compared with 17.38 percent in July 2021. Read more

8. Police kills 5 suspected kidnappers, rescues victim in Edo

Police operatives in Edo on Sunday killed five suspected kidnappers in the state. Read more



9. Two killed, 10 injured in Akwa Ibom auto crash

Two persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash along the Abak-Ibot road in Akwa Ibom on Sunday. Read more

10. Falconets beat S’Korea in second game to reach W’Cup quarterfinals

Nigeria U-20 women’s football team, the Falconets have advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup holding in Costa Rica. Read more

