News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday August 16th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Ayu dismisses reports of resignation as PDP chairman
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, on Monday dismissed reports of his resignation from the party. Read more
2. ‘Stop wailing over loss of Oyo guber ticket,’ APC slams Adelabu
The All Progressive Congress (APC) on Monday berated its governorship candidate in the 2019 election in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu over his unguarded statement since he lost out in next year’s governorship race. Read more
3. El-Rufai mocks OBIdients over proposed two-million-man march in Kaduna
Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, has made fun of Peter Obi’s Labour Party (LP) followers for their intention to stage a “two-million-man march” for Obi in the state. Read more
4. Sowore accuses presidential candidates of not fighting for students’ rights, others
Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) on Monday, scoffed at other presidential candidates over what he described as their unconcern for the rights of students in Nigeria. Read more
5. Osun announces date for LG polls
The local government council elections in Osun State are scheduled to take place on October 15, according to the Osun Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC). Read more
Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday August 15th 2022
6. NGX: Zenith Bank among top gainers as investors lose N18.6bn
The Nigerian stock market resumed trading this week, the market capitalisation dropping by -0.06 percent on Monday. Read more
7. Nigeria’s inflation jumps to 19.64%, highest in 16 years
Nigeria’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) otherwise known as the headline inflation sustained its upward movement as it rose to 19.64 percent in July 2022 on a year-on-year basis compared with 17.38 percent in July 2021. Read more
8. Police kills 5 suspected kidnappers, rescues victim in Edo
Police operatives in Edo on Sunday killed five suspected kidnappers in the state. Read more
9. Two killed, 10 injured in Akwa Ibom auto crash
Two persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash along the Abak-Ibot road in Akwa Ibom on Sunday. Read more
10. Falconets beat S’Korea in second game to reach W’Cup quarterfinals
Nigeria U-20 women’s football team, the Falconets have advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup holding in Costa Rica. Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...