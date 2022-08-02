Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday August 2nd 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. APC accuses Aregbesola’s faction of planning violent protests in Osun

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun has accused a fraction loyal to the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, of planning a violent protest in the state. Read more

2. 2023: Group urges APC to drop Muslim-Muslim ticket

A South-West pressure group, Yoruba Youth Council (YYC), on Monday urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to have a serious rethink on its decision to field a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 general elections. Read more

3. 2023: PDP BoT to meet on Atiku-Wike feud Wednesday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees will meet on Wednesday in a bid to find a lasting solution to the crisis rocking the party ahead of the 2023 general elections. Read more

4. More misery for Nigerian students, as ASUU again extends strike by four weeks

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU has extended the ongoing industrial action, which commenced, over five months ago by another four weeks. Read more

5. Pa Adebanjo denies statement supporting Peter Obi

Leader of the apex pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has debunked a statement credited to him purportedly endorsing the candidacy of Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 presidential election. Read more

6. Over N226.45bn lost, as GTCO, Zenith Bank top NGX trades

The market capitalisation of the Nigerian bourse depreciated to N26.93 trillion on Monday, from N27.16 trillion, after sell off wiped off Friday’s gain. Read more

7. Seplat begins transportation of crude oil through Amukpe-Escravos pipeline

Seplat Energy has commenced the transportation of crude oil through the new Amukpe-Escravos Pipeline located in Niger Delta. Read more

8. Insecurity: Nigeria to clampdown on unregistered motorcycles

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has declared war on motorcyclists with unregistered National Vehicle Identification Scheme over the rising state of insecurity in the country. Read more

9. Hundreds flee as bandits attack Kaduna communities, kill 20, abduct 50

Hundreds of villagers in Damari town in Kazage Ward of Birnin-Gwari local government area of Kaduna State have fled their homes after bandits invaded and took over the community between Thursday and Sunday. Read more

10. C’Wealth Games: Another medal for Team Nigeria as Islamiyat Yusuf wins bronze

Team Nigeria, on Monday, picked yet another medal at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as Islamiyat Adebukola Yusuf won a bronze medal. Read more

