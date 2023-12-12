Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. PDP asks INEC to declare Rivers 27 lawmakers’ seats vacant over switch to APC
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Monday evening urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the seats of the 27 members of the River House Assembly vacant for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more
2. 27 Rivers Assembly members loyal to Wike dump PDP for APC
Twenty seven members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Monday, dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more
3. Tinubu pledges continuous support to military in fight against terrorists, others
President Bola Tinubu said on Monday he would continue to provide the military with the necessary support to keep the country’s trouble makers at bay.Read more
4. Court to rule on Emefiele’s rights enforcement suit January 8
Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Monday fixed January 8, 2024 for judgment in the enforcement of fundamental rights suit filed by the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.Read more
5. Senate to amend Fiscal Responsibility Act 16 years after enactment
The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Sani Musa, said on Monday the Red Chamber would amend the Fiscal Responsibility Act (2007) to make it more functional.Read more
6. Kaduna: Troops rescue nine hostages, two others die in bandits’ captivity
Troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, have rescued nine kidnapped victims and recovered weapons in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.Read more
7. CBN suspends loans on intervention programmes, mandates banks to recover existing facilities
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the suspension of applications for new loans under its development finance intervention funds.Read more
8. ‘Increase in exchange rate for import duty calculation will hurt businesses, aggravate poverty.
The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has bemoaned the recent decision by the Central Bank to increase the customs exchange rate from N783 to N952/$1 saying it would worsen the already prohibitive production and operating costs for businesses in the country.Read more
9. Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso eye monetary alliance
Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso are working on a political and monetary alliance.Read more
10. Osimhen wins African POTY award, Oshoala bags women’s prize again
Nigeria trio of Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala and Chiamaka Nnadozie were winners in their different categories at the 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards.Read more
