Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, December 13, 2022

1. Nigerian govt responds to Reuters claims of abortion programme run by Army

The Federal Government has berated an international media organisation, Reuters, over a report about the Nigerian Army’s involvement in a mass abortion programme.Read more

2. Crisis hits Bauchi APC as youth caucus calls for probe of ex-Gov Abubakar

The National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been called upon to as a matter of urgency, constitute an investigative Committee to look into alleged anti-party activities of the immediate past Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar.Read more

3. DEBT: Sanwo-Olu govt mortgaging future of Lagos —Jandor

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos, Adeniran Olajide Azeez aka Jandor, has bemoaned the rising debt profile in the state.Read more

4. Lawan lobbies El-Rufai on constitutional amendment bills hanging in states

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on Monday lobbied the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai, to prevail on his colleagues on the quick return of the bills on the constitution amendment to the National Assembly.Read more

5. GOMBE: PDP campaign office attacked, set ablaze; Govt says it’s act of cheap publicity

Suspected political thugs in the early hours of Monday, attacked the campaign office of the gubernatorial candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State, Jibrin Barde, destroyed and set it ablaze.Read more

6. Nigeria’s capital market in sluggish growth, Learn Africa tops gainers

The Nigerian capital market posted a sluggish growth in investments at the close of trading on Monday.Read more

7. CBN to meet with loan apps, startups, others to test innovations

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced plans to meet with digital lenders, application developers, start-ups, and financial technology providers to identify new innovations that will enhance financial inclusion.Read more

8. Three people killed, as gunmen invade INEC Owerri office

Three people were on Monday shot dead after a gun battle between some unknown gunmen and policemen engaged in a gun battle at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Owerri, Imo State.Read more

9. Police foils bandits’ attack, rescues 5 in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina on Monday foiled a bandits’ attack and rescued victims at Ruwayu village, Kurfi local government area of the state.Read more

10. Rivers Utd to battle Congolese, Ivorian clubs in CAF Confed Cup group

Nigeria’s Rivers United have been drawn in Group B of the CAF Confederation Cup alongside Côte d’Ivoire’s Asec Mimosas, Motema Pembe of DR Congo and Congo Brazzaville-based Diables Noirs.Read more

