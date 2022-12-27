News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday December 27th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. 2023: INEC proposes 12-month jail term for vote-buying
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has proposed one year jail term for vote-buying during the 2023 general elections.Read more
2. In leaked video, Sheikh Gumi tells Muslims not to vote leaders who will fight bandits
Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has warned Muslims against voting for leaders who will “fight bandits” whom he described as “our people” going into the 2023 elections.Read more
3. Saraki threatens to sue Kwara Gov, Abdulrasaq, over statement alleging UBEC funds were stolen
The former Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied preventing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating the spending of funds meant for Universal Basic Education Board (UBEC) in the state.Read more
4. Blasphemy: Group accuses Ganduje of influencing Kano cleric’s death sentence
A group of Muslims under the aegis of As’habul Kahfi Warraqeem, Bauchi State Chapter, has accused the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, of influencing the death sentence of an Islamic cleric in the state, Sheikh Kabara Abduljabbar.Read more
5. NNPP’s senatorial, Reps candidates, others join APC in Zamfara
The New Nigerians Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate in Zamfara North Senatorial District, Ibrahim Shinkafi, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.Read more
6. PZ Cussons, Thomas Wyatt and Geregu make stocks to watch list
PZ Cussons, Thomas Wyatt and Geregu made it into the stocks to watch list this week, as the Nigerian stock exchange resumes for a three-day trading session due to the Christmas public holiday on Monday and Tuesday.Read more
7. Nigeria losing jobs, taxes, others to $551m foreign airlines’ trapped funds
Foreign airlines’ inability to repatriate their revenues in Nigeria has led to loss of jobs as travel agents are closing their businesses in the wake of trapped funds.Read more
8. Gunmen kill four in Delta
Gunmen on Sunday killed four persons in the Ekpan area of Uvwie local government area Delta State.Read more
9. Fire guts building in Lagos
Fire on Monday gutted a building in the Ikosi Ketu area of Lagos State.Read more
10. Arsenal extend Premier League lead after comeback win against West Ham
Arsenal put up a fine performance on their Premier League return as they defeated West Ham 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day.Read more
