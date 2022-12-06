Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, December 6, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. After dumping APC, PDP appoints Dogara into campaign council

A few days after his group endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has been appointed as a member of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PPC).Read more

2. APC campaign council tackles Atiku over claim on Lagos development

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has dismissed the claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on the development of Lagos State.Read more

3. 2023: Kwankwaso’s running mate, Idahosa rallies Wike, others’ support for ex-Kano governor

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) vice-presidential candidate, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, on Monday, urged the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and other members of the G5 group to support the party’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in the 2023 election.Read more

4. Shehu Sani condemns Kaduna govt’s silence on Labour Party chieftain’s assassination

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has condemned the silence of the Kaduna State government on the recent assassination of the Labour Party Women Leader in the state, Mrs. Victoria Chimtex.Read more

5. IPOB dares NSA Monguno to show evidence of dislodged ESN camps, arrested commanders

Outlawed Igbo secessionist group,the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has dared the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mohammed Babagana Monguno, to show the world evidence of dislodged camps of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and its arrested commanders.Read more

6. Guinness leads gainers, as Geregu tops losers in stock market

On Monday, the market capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange was N26.29 trillion, as the All-Share Index closed at 48,270.23 ASI.Read more

7. Nigeria to meet OPEC production quota by May 2023 – Sylva

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, on Monday, expressed optimism that Nigeria would meet the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) crude oil production quota of 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of May 2023.Read more

8. Four Nigerians arrested in UK, Sweden for alleged cyber fraud

Security agents in Sweden and United Kingdom have arrested four Nigerians for alleged cyber fraud committed in the United States.Read more

9. Court sentences 24-year-old man to death for cultism in Ekiti

Justice Adeniyi Familoni of the Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti, on Monday, sentenced a 24-year-old man, Segun Iwaetan, to death by hanging for membership of a secret cult.Read more

10. Brazil score four in first half to beat S’Korea to World Cup quarterfinal spot

Brazil scored four goals in the first half to seal a 4-1 victory over South Korea in a round of 16 clash at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Monday night.Read more

